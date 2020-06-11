The Cumberland Homestead Museum’s annual Apple Festival fundraiser has officially been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
“We are just afraid to invest too much money to get the Apple Festival going, then something happen,” said Brenda King of the Cumberland Homestead Tower Association. “We are not having the Apple Festival this year, and that’s our main fundraiser.”
The Apple Festival was scheduled for Sept. 26-27 and provides funds for the association to operate throughout the year.
