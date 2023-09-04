Cumberland County High School will celebrate homecoming next week, culminating in its Friday night football game against Pickett County High School. Several events are planned for the week, including the annual homecoming parade Thursday at 1 p.m. The parade will leave CCHS and travel up Stanley St. to Main St. and then return to the school via Fourth St. John Saylors, parade grand marshal, is to be inducted into the CCHS Hall of Fame during halftime of the game Friday and will be honored with a reception at CCHS at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.