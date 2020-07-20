The policy committee of the Cumberland County Board of Education reviewed its home school policy as questions swirl about how schools will proceed in the fall.
"We're going into a very unprecedented time," Teresa Boston, 8th District representative, said. "Does this policy allow us to still keep those children who are home schooled on our rolls?"
Home school students are students whose parents have withdrawn them from the school system to provide instruction at home. This should be done before school starts each year.
Parents or guardians have the right under Tennessee law to provide instruction for their children. The state requires families to register with the school system and provide proof of the student's date of birth, evidence of guardianship, residency in Cumberland County and health records required for school enrollment. Parents must have a high school diploma or GED to conduct classes and must maintain attendance records and proof of four hours of daily instruction.
The home school policy does not apply to students enrolled in an umbrella home school program.
Also, if the school system offers a virtual learning platform — currently being explored by school administrators for possible use amid the continuing COVID-19 health crisis — those students remain enrolled in Cumberland County schools.
Becky Hamby, 7th District representative, said the policy would not apply to home schooling in conjunction with the school system.
"This is for someone who withdraws their child and does the intent to home school. This doesn't have anything to do with closing the schools due to the virus. I think we would have to have a separate policy to cover that," Hamby said.
Tom Netherton, 6th District representative, said the school system is still accountable for students who withdraw for home school.
"All these parents that want to home school their kids are responsible for letting us know they are going to home school," Netherton said. "But we have to somewhere in this year have someone go out and make sure they're actually doing this."
State law also requires the school to administer state-required tests for students in fifth, seventh and ninth grades. If the student falls behind their appropriate grade level, the school system is charged with taking action to return the child to compulsory education.
Kim Herring, student information, coordinates home schools for the school system. Parents turn their documents in each year.
Bo Magnusson, school safety supervisor, said the review was prompted by news of the death and mistreatment of children in surrounding counties.
"We don't ever want to lose track of somebody like that," he told the committee.
Tony Brock, 5th District representative, said state law requires the documentation called for in the policy.
"[The policy] just says we're going to do the best we can to make sure these students are receiving instruction," he said.
Netherton said the school system needs procedures for following up on home school students.
The panel agreed to recommend the policy changes, which includes the development of administrative procedures regarding consultations with home school parents.
In other business, the committee recommended the following policy changes:
*Special Use of School Vehicles, policy 3.402, to specify bus drivers may take their buses home, as those residences may be located closer to their assigned route. Other school system vehicles would not be available for driving to and from work. Should employees be called out after hours, those individuals may submit mileage for reimbursement
*Surplus Property Sales, policy 2.403, to allow teachers to keep their assigned computer at the end of a technology replacement cycle, typically taking place in September
*Title IX and Sexual Harassment, policy 6.3041, required to be updated by Aug. 14 to reflect changes in federal requirements. The policy includes two Title IX coordinators responsible for responding to general reports and formal complaints of sexual harassment in the school system: Angela Randolph, federal programs director, and Scott Maddox, 9-12 supervisor and Career and Technical Education director. The intent of the board is to ensure both a male and female coordinator can respond to complaints as needed. They will investigate complaints and present evidence to the director of schools who will make a determination based on the "preponderance of the evidence." Parties may appeal the decision to an impartial hearing officer.
Policy changes now go before the full board for consideration. Policy changes require two successful readings by the board.
