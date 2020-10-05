A Fairfield Glade man was been named in a home improvement fraud last week during which thousands of dollars were paid him to perform work the homeowner said was not done. The suspect in the case pleaded guilty to two counts of home improvement fraud Aug. 5 in unrelated incidents.
On March 29, a Meadow Lane residence reported to Cumberland County Sheriff’s Investigator David Hamby he paid in February a total of $10,500 using two checks to a 53-year-old St. George Dr. contractor to perform home repairs.
The first check was issued in the amount of $4,200 and the second for $6,300 for work on a a storage shed, deck, pump and gutter guards.
Gutter guards and the deck work was completed “with a value of $1,900,” but work on the storage shed, heat pump and encapsulation was never started.
According to Hamby’s report, the alleged victim turned over copies of text messages between himself and the contractor.
On Aug. 5, the same contractor pleaded guilty to an information charging home improvement fraud and received a two-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation.
As part of the sentencing agreement, the defendant is to pay $25,200 restitution to two Fairfield Glade residences at a rate of $500 per month. Those cases stem from incidents in April 2017 and May 2018.
The defendant is not identified here because he had not been charged in the latest investigation.
Investigation is continuing and the case will be referred to the District Attorney’s Office for review.
