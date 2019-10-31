A Fairfield Glade contractor has been accused in a warrant signed by a sheriff’s investigator with home improvement fraud involving thousands of dollars, according to arrest and an affidavit of complaint.
Samuel Darin Hughes, 52, 170 St. George Dr., is charged with one count of home improvement fraud, according to an arrest report dated Oct. 24. Hughes was taken into custody in a courtroom at the Justice Center where he was in an unrelated incident.
The arrest affidavit reports that that Benny Steve Smith and Mary Smith entered into a contract on or around April 28, 2017, for work on a residence. Total cost of the project was reported to be $12,356.
The Smiths told Cumberland County Sheriff’s Investigator David Hamby they had paid $6,400 toward the work and that as of the date of the warrant, the work was only ten percent completed.
After repeated efforts to contact the contractor to get the work finished or money refunded, the Smiths contacted Hamby who investigated and signed the arrest warrant.
According to records, Hughes was arrested May 13 of this year on two warrants charging home improvement fraud.
He is accused of taking $10,000 on May 2, 2018 from a Lisa Lane couple to do home repairs that were never completed, as of May 13, 2019.
He was also charged with taking $10,300 from a Delbridge Lane resident to do home improvement work on May 17, 2018, and as of May 13, 2018, only $1,500 of the work had been done.
On Nov. 13, 2017, it was reported to investigators that $7,000 was paid to Hughes to repair or replace a roof on a house off Snead Dr. At the time of that report, Hughes told an investigator he planned to reimbursement the money taken for the work. It is not known if he has repaid that resident.
Bond for Hughes on the new charge is set at $10,000 and he is to make an appearance in General Sessions Court to answer to the charge.
