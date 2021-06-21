Roger Joe Norris, 39, admitted in open court June 11 that he was one of the persons who entered a residence in eastern Cumberland County earlier this year and stole items from the homeowner.
In exchange for his guilty plea, Norris received a six-year prison sentence to be served at 30% as a Range 1 offender. He is banned from the property located on Daysville Rd. and from its owners, and is liable jointly and personally for $1,650 in restitution owed.
The burglary took place on Feb. 22. During that break-in, two chairs, saws and tool sets were among the items reported missing.
Norris is being given credit for 50 days already served in jail following his arrest. Court costs were waived by Criminal Court Judge Wesley Bray, so that all money paid will go toward restitution first.
In other cases on the docket, the following guilty pleas were entered:
•Ethan Christopher Daniels, 29, charged with theft of property of more than $10,000, pleaded guilty to the charge and received an eight-year sentence to be served at 30 percent as a Range 1 offender, The sentence is to be served concurrently with a probation violation sentence out of Pickett County.
Daniels was charged with auto theft of a 2019 Jeep Cherokee that was investigated by Crossville Police Dets. Jon Tollett and Kevin Wood on Nov. 2, 2020. Daniels knows the victim and had originally asked to borrow the vehicle. When told he could not, Daniels simply took the vehicle and did not bring it back despite efforts by the owner to recover the auto.
•Casey James Sherrill, 31, charged with possession of more than ,5 grams of methamphetamine for sale/delivery occurring on Sept. 22, 2020, pleaded guilty to possession of more than .5 grams of meth to sell and received an eight-year prison sentence to be served consecutive to a parole violation sentence in a 2017 meth case.
The charge stems from a traffic stop by Crossville Police Ptl, Mitchell Phipps during which a quantity of meth was discovered.
•Matthew James Tabor, 23, pled guilty to an information charging burglary and as a Range 1 offender, received a two-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. As part of the sentencing agreement, Tabor is to pay $700 restitution and is banned from contact with the victim and the victim’s property.
He is being given credit for 22 days already served in jail.
Tabor admitted to breaking into a garage and stealing chainsaws and a weed trimmer. Someone witnessed the burglary and reported it to authorities.
•Carl Andrew Young, 50, pleaded guilty to an information charging attempted burglary and received a two-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. He is to pay $30 restitution and is banned from property under control of the victim.
On March 12, deputies responded to a burglary in progress at a storage facility and, along with a co-defendant, were caught in possession of a tool used to cut storage unit locks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.