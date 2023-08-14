Residents in Holiday Hills are looking for a solution for high-speed traffic and motorists they say are treating a stop sign as a merge.
“There are multiple people that walk there every day,” said Dawn O’Neal, who lives at Holiday Dr. and Mockingbird Dr. “When these people are using it as a merge, and they’re looking to the left to see if something’s coming … they don’t see them.”
She also expressed concern about the speed of traffic on Holiday Dr. and Mockingbird Dr.
“I’ve been there four years, and it seems like the last six months, it’s really gotten really bad,” said James Cain, who lives on Mockingbird. Because of the proximity of his driveway to the end of the street and the speed of traffic, he said he has trouble exiting his property.
“I was mowing the yard last week and saw an elderly lady walking across the street,” Cain continued. “They’re looking to the left. I mean, they almost run over her.”
Council member Scot Shanks, who lives in the area, said, “Some people do stop, by the way.”
He questioned what could be done. The area will see an increase in traffic when bridge construction on Hwy. 70 W. at the Obed River closes the bridge to traffic. The official detour will take traffic along the Northwest Connector to Hwy. 70 N., but council members have said side streets will likely be used as short-cuts during construction.
“Have we tried enforcement,” asked Council member Rob Harrison.
Crossville Police Chief Jessie Brooks said the area is always on the watch list for the department, but there are not good areas there to place a police patrol vehicle. He said he tries to avoid using private property as it can lead to disagreements between neighbors.
“I probably patrol it once or twice a week myself,” Brooks said.
Speed bumps aren’t allowed on public streets, city Street Supervisor Kevin Music said. There are traffic calming devices that could be used. He also noted that new city subdivision regulations put speed limits at 25 mph. The current speed limit on Mockingbird and Holiday is 30 mph.
Council member Mike Turner suggested turning the intersection into a three-way stop sign, with additional stop signs on Holiday Dr. “It would help,” Turner said.
“I hate using a three-way stop for traffic control for speed limit, because we’re going to be into that all over the city because everybody’s going to want to do that,” Music said.
City Engineer Tim Begley suggested the engineering department take a look at the intersection.
“We’ve actually made the intersection flow maybe too good if people are coming off of Mockingbird as a yield rather than a stop,” Begley said. “If we could cut out some of that asphalt — I’m not saying that we do that, but I’m saying that we look at it — to where they’ve got to make a true 90-degree turn, we might stop that.”
He suggested studying the issue and returning with potential solutions and return to the council in the coming months.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.