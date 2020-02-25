The week started out with rain — and more precipitation chances late Wednesday and again Friday, along with a little snow, will once again be possible with these systems.
We had 2 inches of snow in Crossville last Thursday, with 3 inches in the western and northern parts of the county.
Saturday, Feb. 29, marks the eighth anniversary of a rare February tornado in Cumberland County. This EF-2 tornado with 125 mph wind claimed the lives of two women as it ripped through the Rinnie community in northern Cumberland County.
Six people were treated for injuries, seven homes were destroyed, and more than 50 homes and businesses were damaged. The storm began in the area of Keyes Rd. then Crossing Clear Creek Road through the Rinnie area into Catoosa.
This week I also found another interesting tornado after doing some research in the Sunday, Feb. 9, 1899, edition of the Nashville Daily American.
Referring to Crossville, it says a cyclone passed through just north of this place Saturday night, destroying a vast amount of timber and fencing. Fortunately, no houses were in its path, and no person was injured.
Munroe Hyder's barn had the roof blown off, but the stock in the barn was not injured. After further research, I found that the tornado started around what is now Northside Drive, passed where Walmart is now located and then crossed Genesis Rd. before dissipating. It is scary thinking about how this tornado would have been much more destructive following this path had it occurred in this day and time.
Email me anytime at weather1@charter.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.