CROSSVILLE CHRONICLE. January 13, 1887. COUNTY COURT, included in minutes is report that S. A. Copeland was appointed tax assessor for the year of 1887, in the First District.
CHRONICLE. March 31, 1887. DEEDS OF CONVEYANCE. S. A. Copeland to B. H. Sprangle and Thos. Snodgrass, 400 acres, 1st district.
CHRONICLE. April 14, 1887. THE COUNTY COURT minutes includes a notation, “The following is a list of assessors with amounts allowed for 1887: S. A. Copeland, $21.95.”
CHRONICLE. June 2, 1887. CIRCUIT COURT. The jurymen were called and the following called for the Grand Jury: C. L. Deatherage, foreman, Ellick Loden, Daniel Manning, Luke Stansbury, T. B. Greer, Warren Young, Henry Hall, C. P. Jorden, A. C. Taylor, Wm. Flynn, James Lundy, Wm. Blaylock, and S. A. Copeland.
CHRONICLE. October 13, 1887. COUNTY COURT. The following allowances were distributed: D. G. Brown, A. J. Martin, S. A. Copeland allowed $4 each and J. O. Noland $ 2 as committee on Greens Ford Bridge.
CHRONICLE. February 28, 1888. Married. Bateman-Tabor. Married at the home of the bride’s parents, Mr. John Bateman to Miss Mary Tabor, on Wednesday the 15th, by Squire Copeland. Mr. Bateman is a resident of Alabama and the bride is well known in Crossville. They left for their future home in Alabama on Monday. We join with their many friends in wishing them much joy and happiness.
CHRONICLE. October 23, 1889. OUR COUNTY COURT. The County Court of Cumberland County is composed of the following Justices of the Peace: S. A. Copeland, Sampson Hyder, J. O. Noland, W. R. Coke, W. S. Blaylock, J. M. Seiver, J. L. Selby, T L. Hale, C. L. Deatherage, M. W. Morrow, J. W. Spendlove, Elisha Hall, Geo. W. Turner, Wm. Whitlock, I. H. Watson, Elias DeRossett, E. D. G. Burnett, P. F. Harris, C. M. Smith, John Hodge, Evan Evans, J. D. Dorton, J. S. Garrison, W. C. Pogue, and W. C. Renfro with Hon. W. A. Hamby, County Judge.
CHRONICLE. February 26, 1891. OUR VOTERS. ENUMERATORS LIST OF THE VOTERS OF CUMBERLAND COUNTY AS REPORTED. Enumeration of male inhabitants of twenty-one years of age and upward, citizens of Cumberland County, Tennessee January , 1891, as provided by an act of the General Assembly of Tennessee, passed January 15, 1891, and approved January 22, 1891, as given by W. R. Roberds, Enumerator. Included in the listing for the FIRST DISTRICT is S. A. Copeland.
CHRONICLE. April 8, 1891. COUNTY COURT PROCEEDINGS. Included in a list of jurors for next term Circuit Court is S. A. Copeland.
CHRONICLE. November 28, 1894. S. A. Copeland, the seven foot ex-justice of the 1st District was in town yesterday.
If you read this column on a regular basis then you know your Uncle Gib could not just read this news clip and pass on without trying to learn more about this seven foot tall man. It did not prove to be a very easy task.
There’s one thing that you will learn about our Upper Cumberland area. The fact is you can usually know quite a bit just by someone’s name. Copeland. From what county do the majority of the people named Copeland in our area originate? Overton County.
Solomon Addison (S. A.) Copeland was born in Overton County on Aug. 18, 1824. His name is a multi-generational family name. He is the descendant of Revolutionary War Patriot, Col. Stephen Calvin Copeland, who came to Tennessee from North Carolina and established the Copeland’s Cove community of Overton County. One of S. A.’s family members was known as “Big Joe” but it was not determined if this fellow was taller than seven feet.
S. A. Copeland enlisted in 1861 in Company D, 25th Tennessee Infantry CSA under Colonel Sidney Smith Stanton. He was discharged in August 1862, at Honeywell Station, East Tennessee according to the Conscript Act of 1862, for being too old, sick and disabled for service. He died November 13, 1907, in the Woody Community of Cumberland County, but no death certificate or grave marker was located.
