CHRONICLE. February 7, 1929. ADMINISTRATORS NOTICE. Estate of Martha C. Rae. U. S. Rose, Administrator.
CHRONICLE. February 14, 1929. ADMINISTRATORS NOTICE. Estate of Martha C. Rae. U. S. Rose, Administrator.
No obituary was located for Martha Caroline Rose-Rae, only the two above referenced legal notices of the administrator of her estate. U.S. Rose was her brother.
There are several notes from the three articles on Martha and William Rae that Uncle Gib would like to share in this column. The first thing is how important the early newspapers are in finding information. The CROSSVILLE CHRONICLE, and the FARGO FORUM AND REPUBLICAN newspaper articles gave information that made these long deceased people come to life, and gave clues to lead to their descendants living today.
There were several interesting differences in the obituary published in the CHRONICLE and the FARGO FORUM. Mrs. Martha Rae is not mentioned as being with the family at the death of William Rae, nor as being at the Rae home after his death.
Noting the deaths of Martha Rae’s parents, she lost her mother, Elmira Rose, in July 1899, five months later, December 1899, she lost her father, McKinzie Rose, and five months later, May 1900, her husband, William Rae died. William died at the home of his children in St. Paul, Minnesota, not at his home in Fargo.
More information may have been learned in the probate papers. Since the proceeding in the file were too large to obtain, costing $57.00, we do not know, but it seems possible that there may have been a legal dispute over the estate. William and Martha Rose Rae had been married for six years when he died and they had no children. The children by his first marriage must have inherited most of his property.
Ms. Candace Skauge of the North Dakota University Archives in Fargo, ND, was a great help in obtaining further records of Mr. Rae. William Rae’s probate record was case 54-1040, and states he died May 9, 1900, in St. Paul, MN. Ms. Skauge was able to provide me with a sketch from the “Andreas’ Historical Atlas DAKOTA,” and his obituary from the “Fargo Forum and Daily Republican” newspaper was furnished.
Though no death notice could be located for Martha Caroline Rose-Rae, she died January 19, 1929, and is buried in Haleys Grove Cemetery in Crab Orchard. Notes from her Find-A-Grave information stated that she was born March 16, 1857, and died January 19, 1929. She received schooling at Haleys Grove and was a student at Grand University in Athens, TN, for one year. She returned to Tennessee from North Dakota after William’s death and also spent time in Florida.
CROSSVILLE CHRONICLE. February 21, 1929, U.S. Rose and daughter Amy E. (Markland) and nephew Kenneth (Rhea) Dunbar returned from Deland, FL. Due to the timing of this notice and the fact that Ulysses Simpson Rose was the administrator of Martha’s estate, it is possible that she had property in Deland, FL.
Thus ends the adventure with William Rae and Martha Caroline Rose-Rae. Hopefully you have enjoyed the articles.
• • •
Old Uncle Gib is a weekly historical feature published each week. Old Uncle Gib is a pseudonym that was used by S.C. Bishop, who founded the Chronicle in 1886. Bishop actively published the Chronicle until 1948.
