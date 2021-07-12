Hilltoppers, Inc. announces the opening of its Jeanene Houston Day Center and Administrative Offices at 86 Duer Court in Crossville. An open house and job fair will be held at the facility on July 17, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
It is open to the public. Refreshments will be served and music provided by the Obed River Band.
Tours of the new facility will be available and applications accepted for direct support staff and LPN positions.
Hilltoppers, Inc. serves the needs of intellectually and developmentally persons in Cumberland County. It is a quality, respectful and transparent non-profit organization caring for and improving the lives of our most vulnerable citizens.
Established in 1975, Hilltoppers Inc. was created to meet the need for community-based services in Cumberland County for adults with intellectual disabilities. Back then, 10 people were served. Today, Hilltoppers serves more than 125 people and provides an array of residential and day services including developmental and independent living skills training.
Hilltoppers’ philosophy is that persons with intellectual disabilities have the same hopes, dreams, needs, and rights as all people. The organization currently supports six group homes, 22 supported living homes, and six family model or other residential homes.
They also provide amenities to individuals living with their families and offer a variety of services including daily living skills, physical and occupational therapy, community participation, supported employment, and social development.
The new facility is more than 20,000 square feet in size, and is named after executive director and long-time employee Jeanene Houston. It replaces the now demolished building on Sweeney Dr. that formerly housed Hilltoppers Day Center.
The Sweeney Drive property was sold to Buc-ee’s Corp., which is building a 53,000-square-foot travel center at the southwest corner of I-40 at Genesis Road. Buc-ee’s had been looking for a Tennessee location along the I-40 corridor, and found the Genesis Road site ideal for travelers between Nashville and Knoxville.
Buc-ee’s approached the city of Crossville and representatives from both met with Hilltoppers’ building committee to discuss possibilities of selling and moving the Day Center to a new location. The city offered Hilltoppers Inc., the land at Duer Court and a selling price was negotiated with Buc-ee’s after an estimate for a replacement building was established.
“My thanks to the city manager, all the mayors and councilmen, past and present, who helped develop this project, along with our dandy project manager and builder Danny Dillard and his team of specialists, who turned this project into our new home,” said Executive Director Jeanene Houston.
Hilltoppers administrative offices have occupied the building since April and the new Day Center, the hub of Hilltoppers social activities and training, opened July 1. This multi-faceted facility will house the administrative offices as well as clients’ day services.
Houston added, “I would like to thank the board of directors at Hilltoppers Inc. for their guidance and decisions throughout the project, including naming the building in my honor. I feel very privileged to have worked for Hilltoppers Inc. for 46 years and to have gained the rapport of many clients and staff who have become my friends. I cherish the fun times we have had, and I am in hopes that new adventures and many happy smiles will come from our new Day Center.”
