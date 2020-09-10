Hikers negotiate a slope as they enjoy the 2 miles of Seven Bridges Trail in Fairfield Glade. The Cumberland County Hiking Marathon kicked off on Sept. 1. Fairfield Glade Hikers group offers guided FG trail hikes throughout September, meeting at the Square parking lot (at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.) on Tuesdays at 9 a.m. and Fridays at 8 a.m.