A multi-agency rescue effort recovered a hiker found unconscious on a trail in Cumberland Mountain State Park early Monday afternoon. The hiker’s identity and condition is not known at press time. Crossville Fire and Rescue Chief Chris South said the victim — believed to be suffering a medical episode — was found lying on the trail by another hiker on the one-mile loop. The victim had to be carried about halfway around the trail. In addition to Crossville police and fire, state park rangers, Cumberland County Fire Department and Cumberland County Emergency Medical Services responded.

