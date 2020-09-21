Three Cumberland County law enforcement agencies have been awarded grants to enhance highway safety education and enforcement.
The grants are part of $22.6 million in federal grants distributed from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for the 2020-’21 fiscal year through the Tennessee Highway Safety Office.
“Every year, traffic safety advocates, non-profit organizations, emergency response personnel, law enforcement, district attorneys’ offices, and other state agencies across Tennessee seek funding through grant applications offered by the THSO,” said THSO Director Buddy Lewis. “Applicants who meet the required data-driven criteria and highway safety standards are awarded grant funds to support the THSO’s mission to reduce traffic crashes, injuries, and fatalities.”
The Crossville Police Department was awarded $20,000 for alcohol and impaired driving enforcement. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department received $45,000 for police traffic services. The Fairfield Glade Police Department received $20,000 for a senior driver safety project.
Over 383 federal grants exceeding $22 million in total have been awarded to law enforcement agencies and highway safety partners across Tennessee. Approximately $3 million in media grant funds will be allocated for statewide highway safety education and public awareness campaigns.
"It is very important that we keep Tennessee's roadways safe," said state Sen. Paul Bailey. "These grants have been successful in the past, and I look forward to similar types of efforts in the future to reduce injuries and fatalities."
Tennessee Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton said, "These grants will provide critical resources to our local law enforcement agencies that support their ongoing efforts to keep our roads safe. I appreciate all of the brave men and women who protect and serve in our community and across this state, and I thank them and their families for the extraordinary sacrifices they make each day to keep us safe."
