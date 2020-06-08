Cumberland County Highway Superintendent Scott Blaylock is worried his office isn’t a safe workplace.
“The structural part of this building — the stress cracks — have increased. They’ve gotten larger. We’ve got outlets that won’t work,” Blaylock told the county budget committee June 2. “I’m placing these guys in that building. If something happens, not only is Cumberland County liable, I’m liable myself … Where I’m at is the safety of my people.”
The building is the subject of a proposed building evaluation and construction project. The finance committee interviewed architects for the highway department project and a possible roofing project at the Homestead Tower.
But best estimates put a new facility 10 months to a year away.
Heavy rains over the Memorial Day weekend revealed more leaks in the roof and exacerbated working conditions.
“They tried to correct it,” Wendell Wilson, 6th District commissioner, told the budget committee. A tarp had been put over the building attempting to divert water to barrels. “He was trying to make sure it would not go anywhere else, but water was literally running down the walls and running into the electrical supply, and through the lights.”
Blaylock said several outlets no longer work and the time clock was shorted out.
Wilson said he viewed the damage with County Mayor Allen Foster and County Attorney Philip Burnett, who Wilson said called the structure “unsafe.”
Blaylock said he had looked around for another location. Only one facility had been identified by the Tuesday afternoon meeting. That building is currently up for sale but the owner, Tommy Pelfrey, had offered to rent the building to the county at a cost of $2,000 a month. If the property sold before the county completed a new garage facility, Pelfrey would give the county three months to vacate.
The other option includes patching the roof, with a quote of $3,500 from Turner Roofing. The quote includes cleaning the existing roof and perform an evaluation, installing tarps on shed roofs and make temporary repairs to the main roof.
“But until they get up there and start patching, you don’t know,” Blaylock said. “If you fix one leak, water is going to find another one.”
He also said the tarps will not cover the main roof, which is where the problem lies.
“Once again, we can do temporary stuff — if it’s safe to be in the building,” he said.
Blaylock encouraged the committee to consider moving the department in the short term.
Rebecca Stone, 3rd District representative, said an architect, once hired, could evaluate the roof for possible repairs.
“Maybe the first thing he can be looking at is, ‘How can we stop that leak?’” she said.
She said the maintenance budget might be able to handle a repair. She asked if anyone had looked at the roof. Foster said, “Nobody wants to get on that roof. It’s bad.”
Stone encouraged Blaylock to work with Foster on a recommendation to present to the full commission when it meets in June.
Joe Sherrill, 6th District commissioner, recommended talking to the city of Crab Orchard about possible buildings that could provide a temporary office and garage space.
The budget committee approved a resolution to Tuesday to hire an architect for the project, with money to come from the general fund budget. No funding has been appropriated for construction of a new highway department facility at this time. However, County Finance Director Nathan Brock said any architectural or engineering costs incurred to plan the project could be reimbursed the general fund through debt service or construction bonds if it moves forward.
The finance committee interviewed four architects who responded to a request for qualifications: MBI Companies Inc. of Knoxville, MHP Architects of Nashville, Upland Design Group of Crossville and HFR Design of Brentwood.
The committee selected Upland Design Group.
Sherrill is not on the finance committee but attended the interviews. He narrowed his choice between MBI of Knoxville and Upland Design Group. MBI offered a larger firm and the ability to handle almost every aspect of a project in-house.
“The first one, they’re a very large organization and they could take it from head to toe — but I’m not sure that’s the size project we have,” he said.
“Upland Design Group — to me, they’re local residents spending our money working with us, and they’ve got to stay here if they cause a problem. So I like that, a lot,” he added.
Janet Graham, director of schools, agreed. She has worked with Upland Design on numerous school projects, as well, and has found them responsive to issues, concerns and questions — even for problems years after a building is turned over.
“I can call Kim [Chamberlin] any day of the week, and he does a lot of work for us that never shows up in an invoice,” she said. “He has been a very hands-on principal with that firm.”
Both firms have experience with historic structures.
Jack Davis, 5th District commissioner, moved to hire Upland Design Group, supported by Graham. The motion was approved unanimously.
State rules requires the county to choose professional services such as architects by qualifications, not price. Once selected, a contract and scope of work can be negotiated. Foster was charged with preparing that for the June 15 commission meeting.
The budget committee also approved a resolution hiring Upland Design Group for architectural services at the county archives facility, with funds for the project to come from the preservation of records funds. Those dollars come from a fee to support the long-term storage and preservation of public records generated in various offices in the county.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.