Cumberland County’s roads could be impacted by plummeting gas tax collections in the state.
Scott Blaylock, county highway superintendent, reported initial projections from the state project the county will get about $800,000 less in its road budget next year.
“We were cut approximately 25% of our budget,” Blaylock told the Cumberland County Budget Committee Tuesday afternoon.
The $3.1 million proposed budget includes reductions to asphalt hot mix and asphalt liquid, reducing the budget by about half for next year.
“We will not be doing any capital projects from these two line items this spring,” he said.
The county road department operates entirely on state taxes from gasoline sales and a severance tax on sand, rock and other items removed from the ground.
The state has advised Blaylock to wait until December or January to evaluate revenue collections.
“Hopefully we’ll have the problem of them being off on their estimate, and we’ll have more fuel tax than what they’re thinking,” he said.
The county contracts paving for county roads, Blaylock said. The bulk of that work takes place in the spring and summer.
If revenue collections exceed expectations, he said he would return to the committee with budget amendments and proceed with its annual paving program.
“One good thing about our budget is, anything that we don’t spend, it’s going to stay right here with us for the next budget,” he said.
“We’ll make it work the best we can.”
Jim Blalock, 8th District commissioner, asked if there were a way for the county to assist the department this next year with local funding. Rebecca Stone, 3rd District commissioner, said providing local funding this next year could lead to an ongoing commitment by the county to fund the department and a reduction in state funding.
“In the past, we’ve helped with buildings and other things,” Stone said.
The county has helped with the purchase of heavy equipment. A construction project for the department is currently under discussion in the building and grounds committee.
Blalock said road conditions are among the top complaints of constituents.
“If you don’t get the money to fix them, you don’t fix them,” he said. “I think we could help a little bit — do something.”
Blalock said the $800,000 reduction would hurt the roads of the county and the service Blaylock is able to provide the county.
“If you can find a couple hundred thousand dollars to help him, we would be serving the public,” he said.
The finance committee approved bids for road construction materials last week, authorizing the purchase of stone, paving, road oil, road salt and other items.
Rogers Group of Monterey was awarded bids for 33c crusher run and 303-01 Pug crushed stone, Lhoist North America of Crab Orchard for 1/2-inch crushed stone, and Rocky Ridge Custom Crushing of Crossville was awarded bids for rip-rap.
Cumberland Guardrail of Pikeville was awarded bids for guardrails.
Volunteer Highway Supply Inc. of Knoxville was awarded highway striping and marking bids.
The Feed Store of Crossville was awarded the bid for culverts. Only one bid was submitted.
Hudson Materials Company of Chattanooga was awarded the road oil bid. Only one bid was submitted for this item.
Rogers Group of Crab Orchard was the only bid for paving and paving materials and was awarded that bid. Blaylock said the prices are down slightly from last year.
Cargill Deicing Technology of North Olmstead, OH, was awarded the bid for deicing salt.
The budget committee offered tentative approval for other funds in the county’s overall budget: the courthouse maintenance fund, solid waste fund, debt service fund, railroad authority fund, drug fund and the county general fund.
The panel approved several projects for the courthouse and jail from the maintenance fund. A litigation tax provides the bulk of the funding for this budget each year. That could be impacted due to the court shutdown during the pandemic, County Finance Director Nathan Brock said.
The dedicated maintenance fund has about $400,000 available. The panel approved about $171,488 in projects at its last meeting, including a new roof and tuck pointing of masonry at the courthouse.
The solid waste department has seen a decrease in revenue for sale of recycled materials, particularly the sale of plastics.
“We’re expecting to have a shortfall of about $120,000 to $130,000,” Brock told the committee.
Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster said, “The price for plastic has just dropped like a rock.”
The county is holding some recyclable materials in hopes prices increase.
“We don’t want to sell right now,” Foster said. “If it makes us more money, I’d rather hold it. The good news is, we’re not paying a haul bill or tipping fees on that.”
China had been one of the largest buyers of plastic waste prior to a ban enacted in January 2018. It had handled about half the world’s recyclable waste. Communities across the country have sought new markets.
The county sells No. 1 and No. 2 plastics. Other types of plastic are discarded.
Cardboard remains a strong commodity on the recyclable market.
The solid waste department saw a spike in trash collection from April to May, which required a $120,000 budget amendment to cover increased transportation and tipping fee costs for disposal.
The debt service fund is based on actual principal and interest payments. Brock said the county will have an opportunity to discuss some debt payoff and refinancing in the next fiscal year.
“That would always be subject to the budget committee’s approval, the debt management committee’s approval and the full commission’s approval,” Brock said.
The fund has about $13.8 million in reserves.
The railroad authority received a grant last year for improvements to the Lhoist North America railway in eastern Cumberland County. Those funds will roll over to the next fiscal year for bridge and railway rehabilitation. The company is providing the matching funds for the project.
The panel had tabled action on the school budget, pending action by the state on education funding. The Tennessee General Assembly completed its budget last week with reductions to funding for teacher raises.
Brock said he had been in contact with Kacee Harris, chief financial officer of Cumberland County Schools. The board of education will convene its budget committee soon to revise its budget followed by a meeting of the full board.
The county’s budget committee hopes to hold a meeting with the school system July 9 to review a revised budget.
The committee is also scheduled to meet July 14, with tentative meetings set for July 16, 21 and 23.
