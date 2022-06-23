Summer has arrived, and it looks like the heat wave will continue through the Fourth of July with highs in the 90s on many days and approaching 100 degrees off the mountain.
We sure could use some rain but about the only thing that is in sight would be a few scattered thunderstorms Sunday and Monday and again on the first days of July.
We will probably not see any major let-up in the heat until mid- to late August. If you have any weather questions or are looking for data, just drop me an email to weather1@charter.net.
