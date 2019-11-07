Each of Cumberland County’s high school now has a Dave Kirk Automotive shop on its campus, naming the hands-on learning labs after the local businessman for his continued support of Cumberland County schools.
The Cumberland County Board of Education approved naming the shops after Dave Kirk and Dave Kirk Automotive during the August and September monthly meetings following petitions from the community supported by the principals.
Kirk has sponsored the “Attendance is the Key to Success” program for 16 years. The program offers high school juniors and seniors the chance to win a new car just for showing up to school regularly. Students earn an entry in the program each week they attend school without missing a day. Schools choose finalists each nine weeks. The final drawing is held in May, with students winning other prizes, like gift cards or a laptop, as well.
“This is so much bigger than me;, it is hard to have much to say because it speaks for itself. This is not about perfect attendance, but it is about every full week you attend school,” said Dave Kirk during the 2019 drawing.
The plaques, purchased by the community, have been placed in the automotive shops at Cumberland County High School, Stone Memorial High School and The Phoenix School. The plaques read: “Dedicated to Dave Kirk in recognition of his longtime commitment to the students of the Cumberland County School System.”
Kirk also drew the name of the first finalists for the 2020 Key to Success program.
