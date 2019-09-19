Michele Ladd travels around the country in an RV to thank and honor veterans and first responders for their service. Last week she came to Crossville to meet and visit a veteran who walks around Cumberland County honoring fallen veterans.
“I came here to meet Tim [French] and the whole town has come together and has honored me and given me support,” Ladd said.
Ladd is the founder of National Veteran Resources, a nonprofit organization that features a website to help veterans and first responders get resources for post-traumatic stress disorder, suicide prevention and addiction.
Ladd, a real estate broker from New York, started traveling in 2017 and has traveled more than 40,000 miles to meet with hundreds of veterans, first responders and their families.
"I wanted to do something for our veterans and first responders that make the ultimate sacrifice for us, so I decided to get ‘boots on the ground’ and try to save lives. I call this ‘Operation 22 to ZERO’ based on the fact that 22 veterans a day are dying by suicide,” Ladd said.
Ladd said her motivation is her two sons, who are veterans. She has their pictures, along with other military men and women, printed on her RV, the Hero Mobile.
During her stops, Ladd meets different veterans and first responders and interviews them on camera. She then posts the videos online, hoping it can help someone else. She also visits organizations across the country to add them to the website for resources.
“I wanted to come to Crossville and meet Tim and interview him and thank him for what he’s doing. Tim walked 22 miles for me and in memory of (a veteran of Crossville who recently committed suicide.),” Ladd said.
French is often walking around Cumberland County carrying a flag in honor of fallen veterans. French is a disabled veteran but continues his walk to honor veterans.
“These guys have given their all. They’re heroes to me. I asked myself ‘what can I do to honor them?’ And that’s when I started walking,” French said.
While in Crossville, Ladd parked her RV at the Veterans of Foreign Wars VFW Lodge 5025 on Hwy. 127 S.
“I have met so many veterans while in Crossville, and they have all been so kind to me,” Ladd said.
Ladd also travels with her dog Chelis, a King Charles Cavalier.
She met French at the Cumberland County Courthouse along with several other supporters, Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster and Crossville Mayor James Mayberry.
French thanked her for her mission work.
“I think what you’re doing is amazing and bringing awareness to veterans of what’s going on in our country,” French said.
French said he has walked more than 450 miles in Crossville honoring fallen veterans. He has honored 40 soldiers.
“Each time I walk, I honor a different veteran. I post on my website who I honor and share their story. The support I have gotten in Crossville is amazing,” French said.
French was diagnosed in 1994 with an inoperable brain tumor and suffered a brain aneuryrism. He’s had several other medical issues since. French served in the U.S. Navy from 1980 to 1984.
“I shouldn’t be here, but that’s not going to stop me. As long as I can I want to give everything I can for them,” French said.
While visiting Crossville the VFW raised funds and made a donation to the National Veteran Resources.
“What you’re doing means a lot to a lot of people and we thank you for helping veterans,” Russell Cope, commander of VFW Post 5025, said.
Cope presented Ladd with a check from the VFW.
Ladd met with several veterans and families while in Crossville.
“It means the world to me these people are willing to talk to me and I can share their stories and help support other veterans suffering from PTSD,” Ladd said.
After leaving Crossville, Ladd traveled to Knoxville where she met with Robin Hartke, the mother of Lance Cpl. Stephen Dearmon, a fallen U.S. Marine of Crossville who was killed in Iraq in 2009. Dearmon’s name is on the Post 9/11 Combat Memorial in Crossville.
Ladd’s interview with Hartke along with all of the others she has interviewed, can be seen on the National Veteran Resource Facebook page Ladd has posted.
For more information about Ladd and her mission, visit Nationalveteranresources.com. She is also on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Nationalveteranresources.
For more information about French and the veterans he has honored while walking in Crossville, visit www.iwalk4them.com.
For those in need, the Veteran Crisis line is 800-273-8255.
