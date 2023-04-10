CrossvilleFireDeptPO.jpg

The Crossville Fire Department offered a helping hand to the Crossville Post Office recently, helping to fix the flag pole in front of the building on Old Jamestown Hwy. after the pole was damaged in last month’s high winds. The flag is flying at half staff to honor the victims in the school shooting in Nashville.

