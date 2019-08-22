“Is everyone ready to walk?”
Lynn Drew was not referring to just an ordinary walk when she posed this question Aug. 13, but one to support other Tennesseans facing Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias.
As a regional director for Alzheimer’s Tennessee, Drew was on hand at Cumberland Medical Center to help kick off another year of fundraising for the Plateau Alzheimer’s Tennessee Walk. The event, now in its eighth year, will take place Saturday, Oct. 12, in downtown Crossville.
“For over 35 years, Alzheimer’s Tennessee has not only encouraged you to walk but also to be advocates, sharing the need for greater research funding, education and support services,” she said at the team captains meeting.
Registration for this year’s walk will get underway at 9:30 a.m., followed by opening ceremonies and fun activities at 10. A ribbon-cutting is scheduled for 11:30, with the walk taking place around noon.
“We’re still fine-tuning this agenda,” said projects director Melanie Hendricks, pointing out they want to make sure everyone has enough time to enjoy all the activities.
“One thing that is new for the Plateau Walk this year that we’re excited about is our T-shirt contest,” said Drew.
Each team’s T-shirt will be judged at 10:30 a.m. on the day of the walk. Judging will be based on the meaningful and effective communication of the organization’s mission; originality and creativity; display of team spirit; visibility and overall appearance; and use of the organization’s signature colors of orange and purple.
Also, participants will now have the option of carrying a star during the walk to show how Alzheimer’s has impacted them. There are four stars, each representing a certain color and the organization’s new tri-star logo.
The white star will be for individuals living with Alzheimer’s and dementia, while the orange one will be for those who support or care for an individual with the disease. Everyone who supports the organization’s cause and vision will be represented by a purple star. A silver star has been reserved for those who raise or donate $500 or more.
“This year we’re going to have the whole street in front of Forte’s, which will put us closer to the pavilion because we felt a little bit isolated over there [at the Election Commission parking lot] last year,” said Hendricks.
The walk will be held in conjunction with the sixth annual Crossville Scarecrow Festival and Car Show sponsored by Life Care Center of Crossville. The festival, which will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. downtown, includes a scarecrow contest; kids events and games; food, arts and crafts vendors; live music; and a car show.
This marks the second year that the two events have joined forces.
“Last year there were well over 100 cars and I don’t know how many vendors,” said Lynn Kerley with Life Care Center of Crossville. Of course, last year was the addition of the Alzheimer’s Walk and that made a huge difference … I think this year is going to be very large and should draw in a great crowd.”
Proceeds from both events will help Alzheimer’s Tennessee provide education, services and support for those afflicted with the incurable, terminal illness throughout the state.
Sponsors have already pledged $17,000 in contributions this year, up from $14,000 the previous year.
The organization also hopes to raise $31,000 with 260-plus participants through local team fundraising efforts. A total of 235 participants helped to raise $27,432 last year.
“It’s not too late if you know anybody in the community that would like to have a team,” said co-chair Beverly Wattenbarger. “Just because this is the team kickoff that does not mean they cannot have a team later. So be sure to spread the word so we can have the most teams that we can.”
“Teams can be any number,” Drew reminded. “You can have a team of one or two or three or 30.”
Team members can register online at alzTennessee.org/plateauwalk. A donation can be made immediately after completing the form to guarantee qualification for a souvenir T-shirt or other inventive items.
As in years past, the walk will be a pet-friendly event, with prizes for the best dressed and purplest pets walking that day.
“Over 110,000 Tennesseans living with Alzheimer’s are counting on you, they are counting on each of us,” said Drew. “It’s time to make Alzheimer’s a memory.”
