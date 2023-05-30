Plan now for a delightfully family friendly night out on Saturday, June 10, at the Hebbertsburg Community Center, 8697 Hebbertsburg Rd., five miles north of Fairfield Glade.
The night will include nostalgic music, unique entertainment and delicious food.
The music is provided by The Memory Road Trio, the entertainment includes the Sweet T Cloggers and the Fun ’n Famous Cakewalks. Plus, don’t forget about the opportunities to hold your sweetheart tight out on the dance floor.
The food is prepared hot and on the spot by the dedicated volunteer kitchen crew.
The Community Center doors open around 3:15 p.m., the food is ready to be served by 4:15. The band plays from 5 to 8 with two breaks. That’s when the cloggers shine.
Admission is a $7 per adult, with no charge for kids 16 and under. Meal choices are spaghetti and meat sauce with bread or a large BBQ sandwich with beans and chips. Both come with either coffee, water, tea or a soft drink, and are only $11. Additional beverages or a dessert are just $1 each.
A dollar gives you a chance to win a cakewalk cake, which you can share or take home for later.
If you’re interested in Hebbertsburg history, take a look at the six-book series of stories with pictures and drawings, provided by descendants of the original Hebbertsburg settlers, for $8 each or $48 a set. Check them out at the cashier’s table.
All the workers are volunteers so all the money received goes to compensate the band and to cover the ongoing, year-round care and maintenance of the Community Center and grounds.
If you have any questions, contact Carolyn at 931-707-7837.
