It is going to be continued mild for the week with highs in the 60s through Thursday and in the 50s for Friday and Saturday. Lows are expected in the 30s for the weekend so watch out for flowers that will need protection.
Heavy thunderstorms could become a threat Wednesday and Wednesday evening so keep up with my latest forecast. The greatest threat will be to our west.
Anytime there is a threat of severe weather this spring readers and listeners will be kept informed.
Spring begins this Saturday morning, March 20, at 4:37 a.m. The day and night will be of almost equal length of 12 hours as the sun will be directly over the equator.
On the first day of spring and the first day of autumn, the sun sets directly in the west and rises directly in the east. The days will now get longer until the 4th of July. All of the planets have an equinox but the one on Saturn only comes around every 15 years.
This past weekend marked the 28th anniversary of the blizzard of 1993 which brought record amounts of snow officially totaling 26 inches in Jamestown and 20.5 inches to Crossville. Mount Leconte in the Smokies measured 56 inches of snow from the blizzard with drifts to 14 feet.
Over a foot fell as far south is Birmingham Alabama with 4 inches in the Florida Panhandle. Fifteen inches of snow was even measured in the Knoxville area and thunder and lightning accompanied the blizzard in many areas of Tennessee. (I have only seen this three times in my 40-year meteorological career.)
Readers can email anytime with questions or comments to weather1@charter.net.
