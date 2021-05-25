Changes are coming to testing and vaccination sites for Cumberland County.
The Cumberland County Department of Health announced Monday it will move its COVID-19 vaccination program to the Health Department office, 1503 S. Main St. in Crossville beginning May 26.
COVID-19 testing will remain at the Cumberland County Community Complex, where it has been since early December. However, the entrance for testing will move to the gravel drive just before the intersection of Industrial Blvd. and Livingston Rd.
Testing will be available from 10 a.m. to noon each day.
To date, 41,152 vaccines have been administered in Cumberland County, with 33.57% of the population with both series of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The state has also expanded access to vaccines to individuals ages 12-15 with the Pfizer vaccine.
“We have been anticipating this decision for several weeks, and I am thrilled we can begin offering the Pfizer vaccine to children in this age group,” Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey said in a statement. “As a mother and a pediatrician, I believe this vaccine to be safe and effective for children, and I hope other parents across the state are relieved to learn this option is available."
Piercey said local health departments have been preparing for this decision.
The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will continue to be available to individuals age 18 and older.
Individuals are considered fully vaccinated about two weeks after getting the second dose of a two-dose series or two weeks after the single-dose vaccine.
All Tennesseans can register online for a vaccination appointment with their county health department at vaccinate.tn.gov. Or, call the Cumberland County Health Department at 931-484-6196.
Vaccines are also available from pharmacies and other providers. Search for facilities at www.vaccines.gov.
There were 53 active cases of COVID-19 in Cumberland County on Sunday, down from 76 on May 9. There were eight new confirmed cases on May 21, but no new cases reported Saturday or Sunday.
The county has recorded 133 deaths from the virus since the global pandemic began in March 2020, with five deaths in the county in May.
Last week, the school system reported seven active cases among students and one active case among staff members. There were 80 students quarantined and five staff members in quarantine.
