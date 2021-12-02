Area health care organizations are suspending vaccine requirements following a federal court order that halted implementation of the Jan. 4 vaccination deadline for health care workers.
Covenant Health, which operates Cumberland Medical Center, said Wednesday, “More than 55% of our patients rely on Medicare, and in order to continue caring for our communities, we were required to comply with the federal mandate by Jan. 4, 2022. A preliminary injunction has now paused CMS enforcement of the vaccine mandate. In conjunction with this development, Covenant Health also will pause our requirement for employees to be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4, 2022.”
Cookeville Regional Medical Center has also paused its efforts to implement the mandate until the issue is resolved by courts or federal legislation.
“We know this has been a hard decision for many of you, and we will continue to do all we can to ensure you are made aware of any changes to the law or to CRMC
policy,” the hospital said in a statement. “All requests, including filed exemption requests, are on hold until further legal decisions are communicated to us by the courts.”
Covenant said 90% of their employees and medical staff are fully vaccinated, and they urge all employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccination. The health care provider is currently offering vaccinations to employees who have not yet received them.
CRMC said, “Vaccination is the single most important step that you can take to help CRMC achieve our goal of providing the safest environment for our staff and patients. We will continue to conduct the vaccine clinic here at CRMC and we continue to encourage all staff members to receive the vaccination to minimize the risk of transmission to our patients and coworkers.”
Tennessee on Wednesday halted dozens of exemptions that allowed businesses and public entities to require people to take COVID-19 preventive measures in spite of a state law severely limiting them, citing court rulings that blocked some of President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandates.
State Comptroller Jason Mumpower’s announcement — at least for now — strips away protections for some private organizations to continue requiring proof of vaccination, and for some government entities to keep vaccination requirements or mask mandates. One of the two recent court rulings applied to federal contractors, and the other applied to certain Medicaid and Medicare health care providers.
For now, even hospitals will be prohibited from requiring workers to show proof of coronavirus vaccinations, the Tennessee Hospital Association said it has advised its members. The state law includes a carve-out for health care organizations to require proof of COVID-19 shots, but only when they are under a “valid and enforceable” Medicare or Medicaid rule. One of the court rulings “effectively eliminates” the exemption for hospitals, the association said.
The change reopens the threat of lawsuits against entities that had just been told they were exempt from the Tennessee law. The state began issuing exemptions in mid-November, with 69 of them approved to date.
The exemptions were granted for groups that could show they would lose federal funding if they complied with the state law, which conflicts with policies implemented under the Biden administration. Given the recent court rulings against the Biden mandates, however, the comptroller concluded that his office “can no longer find that compliance” with the state law “would result in a loss of federal funding.”
Mumpower’s office noted that things can still change, and his office is still accepting and processing applications for exemptions.
“It is important to note that these exemptions may be reinstated if the injunctions are lifted, and it is legally permissible,” the comptroller’s office said.
Mumpower’s office pointed to a preliminary injunction against the vaccine requirement for federal government contractors and subcontractors handed down in the Eastern District of Kentucky, and applying to Tennessee, Kentucky and Ohio.
The comptroller’s office also cited a federal preliminary injunction against the health care workers vaccine requirement issued by a judge in the Western District of Louisiana, who noted the scope would be nationwide. A similar decision came from a federal judge in Missouri this week.
The move drew praise from Republican House Speaker Cameron Sexton, Crossville, who tweeted that the comptroller is “protecting Tennesseans’ rights.”
Under the new state law, Tennessee now largely bars governments and businesses from requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccinations, and only lets schools and other public entities require masks in rare, dire public health situations, with limited exceptions.
Infractions are punishable through lawsuits, which people can file to recover compensatory damages and reasonable attorneys’ fees if they think an “adverse action” was taken against them under a mask or vaccine requirement. That can range from “denying the person employment, privileges, credit, insurance, access, products, services, or other benefits,” to affecting the “compensation, terms, conditions, locations, rights, immunities, promotions, or privileges” of an employee.
The new avenue to sue was a main driver of opposition to the law from two influential business groups: the National Federation of Independent Business of Tennessee and the Tennessee Chamber of Commerce & Industry.
Some big companies with COVID-19 vaccine requirements had received exemptions in Tennessee. AT&T announced in September that 90,000 employees in the Communications Workers of America union would be required to be fully vaccinated by Feb. 1, “unless they get an approved job accommodation.”
Citing the court action, BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee announced late Tuesday that it had “paused our efforts to require proof of vaccination from all employees,” said Senior Vice President Dalya Qualls.
“At the same time, we know COVID-19 is not going away and so we’re still encouraging vaccination as the best way for our employees to protect themselves and their loved ones,” Qualls said in a statement.
Among the large universities that had succeeded in landing exemptions to the law were Vanderbilt, the University of Memphis, East Tennessee State University, Tennessee State University and the University of Tennessee system.
University of Tennessee President Randy Boyd told employees Wednesday that a mask requirement would be lifted immediately and vaccine requirements under the federal mandate would be lifted while the legal process continues, saying the moves are meant to comply with the state law.
“As new strains of COVID-19 continue to appear, I strongly urge all UT employees who have not been vaccinated to once again consider getting vaccinated,” Boyd wrote.
UT-Battelle, the private nonprofit that runs Oak Ridge National Laboratory, was still evaluating the impact of the court order and the comptroller’s notice alongside the U.S. Department of Energy, said UT-Battelle spokesperson Morgan McCorkle. McCorkle said the organization can keep requiring masks, since businesses are exempt from that part of the law.
As a federal contractor, UT-Battelle has been locked in a court fight over implementation of its vaccine mandate.
Cumberland County reported 192 active COVID-19 cases on Nov. 29, with 23 new cases that day. There have been 232 deaths since the pandemic began in March 2020.
Vaccines continue to be available at the Cumberland County Health Department with a drive-thru clinic 1-4 p.m. Monday-Friday and walk-in from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
The Moderna booster is not available at the facility at this time.
The public can use www.vaccines.gov to locate vaccine providers by the type of vaccine preferred.
The health department continues to offer COVID-19 testing 9-11 a.m. Monday-Friday.
Associated Press writers Jonathan Mattise and Kimberlee Kruesi contributed to this report.
