Members of the Cumberland County Health and Safety Standards Board believe they have a success story.
A property on Lantana Rd. that had been the subject of a complaint from adjoining property owners has been cleaned up.
“I went yesterday,” said Joe Koester during the board’s July 6 meeting. “It looks really good.”
The property owner does not live at the house. It was occupied by a relative.
When the complaint first came before the board, there were only two property owner signatures. However, the number of disabled vehicles at the residence and its proximity to the state highway allowed the county to notify the Tennessee Department of Transportation. State law does not allow 10 or more inoperable motor vehicles within 1,000 feet of a primary state highway unless the property is fenced.
Those vehicles were removed shortly after the first of the year following several months of working with TDOT staff.
With many of the disabled cars gone, the home was still surrounded by a great deal of debris, including an old freezer, and overgrown vegetation, Hyder said in February.
The Cumberland County School System, which owns the South Cumberland Elementary property nearby, agreed to become the third signer on the property complaint, and a letter was sent to the property owner.
The owner and family began working to remove the debris. Twice the committee offered an extension of the 30-day clean-up period as they saw the progress being made.
The property owner reported that she’d had trouble finding people willing to work in the summer heat and, with the meeting date nearing, took a day off with another family member to complete the work.
She thanked the committee for their help and time to complete the work and added that the family member living at the property is proud of the improvements.
“I was grateful for you trying to help me,” the property owner said.
Tom Isham moved to close the complaint, supported by Craig Clark. The motion was unanimously approved.
In other business, neighbors of a residence on Oakley Dr. that had been the subject of an earlier complaint returned to say conditions of the property are again deteriorating.
“We released it before because it met our satisfaction,” Nancy Hyder told the committee.
Neighbors said trash was spreading throughout the neighborhood along ditches and the residents have a large number of dogs that has neighbors concerned about the health issue of pet waste.
“The stink of the poop, the rodents, the trash that is going onto adjacent properties … enough’s enough,” said a neighbor.
Because the complaint was closed in March, the neighbors filed a new complaint which starts the process over with first a letter notifying owners of the complaint. If conditions persist, the board can send a notice of violation. If there continues to be no improvement, the board can consider filing a lawsuit in general sessions court that can impose daily fines up to $50 a day.
The county’s property standards address issues of community health and safety, such as trash or debris that attracts rodents and vermin. It also allows the county to address abandoned or dilapidated structures, particularly if those structures post a safety risk to the community.
“Our law is a health, safety, welfare law,” Burnett said. “You can’t just say clean it up. There has to be a real risk.”
Burnett explained the county’s property standards are often not as stringent as property covenants or restrictions that may exist in some neighborhoods — even if those neighborhoods do not have a homeowners association or property owners association to enforce the rules.
In those circumstances, neighbors can bring a lawsuit against the property owner alleging failure to follow the covenants.
Neighbors objected to bringing their own lawsuit to enforce the subdivision’s restrictions.
One woman said, “I shouldn’t have to pay for someone else’s garbage.”
In the county’s case, it must prove that the property condition poses a health or safety risk to others. Until two years ago, the panel could only address abandoned and dilapidated properties. Trash and debris were then added.
“There’s other limitations,” Burnett said. For example, trash can only be considered if it has been there for 60 days. “You have to identify what’s there and have that proof. What has been there for that long. And it also has to be a health and safety issue.”
Members of the board agreed to send a letter to the property owner notifying them of the complaint and will evaluate the property condition at its next meeting.
Later in the meeting, the board approved a letter to be sent to property owners associations when they receive a complaint on a property governed by POA property standards.
The letter requests a representative be present for HSSB meetings when properties in their communities are discussed to provide information on their efforts to enforce property standards.
“We want to be the committee of last resort,” Koester said.
The panel is also grappling with notifying property owners of complaints. In some cases, the county does not have current addresses or property owners have passed away and there is not a clear owner.
In some cases, property taxes are also long unpaid on the properties.
Owners of a residence on Bent Tree Dr. passed away in 2013 without a will and no clear heir. While TennCare could have sold the property to recoup expenses for care of the couple prior to their deaths, that did not happen. State law now bars TennCare from recouping liens against estates after four years.
The board paid to have overgrown vegetation bushhogged at the site and is keeping the property mowed until it can be sold or an heir comes forward.
The other property is on Hwy. 68. The owner passed away and the title had not been transferred to a daughter or the owner’s husband. However, Burnett said there are concerns about the ability of either party to consent to a sale. Taxes have not been paid in at least the past four years.
Burnett said it could be possible for the properties to be moved into the next delinquent tax sale conducted by the Cumberland County Clerk and Master, likely sometime next year.
In addition to liens against the properties for unpaid taxes, there would be an additional lien for any funds the board uses to clean up an abandoned property. Those funds would be repaid when the property was sold.
Burnett said selling a property through a tax sale can present complications for buyers, who must then go through several steps to secure a clear title to the land before using it to secure financing.
In the case of the Hwy. 68 property, neighbors may have other options, including asking the court to appoint a conservator to a potential heir. That would require some expense on the part of the neighbors, he added, but could allow for sale of the property without the complications a tax sale would have for the property title.
“You have to file another lawsuit to quiet the title to show the tax sale has been properly done,” Burnett explained. “But I don’t think we have a choice on Bent Tree.”
Clark asked if the county could go ahead and clean up the Hwy. 68 property. Burnett reminded the panel they have a budget of $5,000 a year.
The panel voted to move the two properties to the next tax sale, tentatively scheduled for 2023.
The panel will meet again Aug. 27 at 2 p.m. at the Cumberland County Courthouse.
