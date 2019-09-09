Cumberland County households may dispose of possible hazardous waste in a free and safe way during next month’s Household Hazardous Waste Day at the Community Complex at 1398 Livingston Rd., Crossville.
Household hazardous waste materials — defined as corrosive, flammable, toxic or reactive materials used in the home, vehicle, garden or lawn that is unwanted and/or unusable — will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 5.
No medical or infectious waste, other than needles and sharps in puncture-proof containers, will be accepted during this collection.
Other materials that will not be accepted include explosives, ammunition, radioactive waste including smoke detectors, or any empty containers.
Household hazardous waste includes:
Household cleaners — Drain openers, oven cleaners, wood cleaners and polishes, metal cleaners and polishes, toilet bowl cleaners and disinfectants.
Home-maintenance chemicals — Paint thinner, wood preservatives, paint strippers and removers and adhesives.
Miscellaneous — Nail polish remover, pool chemicals, photo-processing chemicals, medicines and drugs, reactive materials, aerosols (spray cans), compressed gas, mercury thermostats and thermometers, needles and sharps in a container, fluorescent light bulbs and lead.
Lawn and garden chemicals — Herbicides, pesticides, fungicides and fertilizers.
Automotive products — Fuel additives, grease and rust solvents, air-conditioning refrigerants, starter fluids, body putty, coolants and carburetor/fuel injector cleaners.
Residents are reminded that batteries, oil, paint, antifreeze and electronics are accepted daily at the Recycling Center at 96 Maryetta St., Crossville.
The Center also provides space or receptacles for cardboard; newspapers and magazines; scrap metal; aluminum cans; metal cans; Nos. 1 and 2 plastic; textiles; clear, brown and green glass; home appliances; rechargeable batteries; waste oil; automobile tires; and household garbage.
Call the Recycling Center at 931-484-9328 for more details.
