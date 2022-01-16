Monday, 7:45
Cumberland County Road Superintendent Scott Blaylock said all county roads are slick this morning, as are state roads.
"All of our crews are out and about in every direction," Blaylock told the Chronicle. "With additional snow coming in today, I don't look for anything to start improving until tomorrow."
Schools were scheduled to be closed today for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, as were other businesses. The hazardous road conditions have led many other businesses to announce closings for the day. Please call ahead if you have an appointment to ensure the business is open. It is advised people stay home if at all possible.
Monday, 7:25 am
Snow continued to fall overnight, bringing several inches of snow to Cumberland County.
Road conditions are hazardous across the county. According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s Smartway map, several state routes have reports of snow and ice. Motorists are advised to use caution.
TDOT is reporting patches of snow and ice in both directions on I-40 in Cumberland County
Crosville Street Supervisor Kevin Music said roads that had been treated yesterday were hit with another round of snow over night and into the morning.
“Safe to say all roads are white and slick,” Music said on a Facebook post.
To check on state road conditions, visit smartway.tn.gov.
Sunday, 11:47 a.m.
Many areas of the county are reporting heavy snow at this time. Crossville-Cumberland County Emergency Management Agency reports road conditions are deteriorating, with emergency crews working multiple accidents on I-40 in Western Cumberland County.
Emergency personnel recommend staying home if at all possible.
8:29 a.m.: Cumberland County remains under a winter storm warning until midnight, with heavy snow accumulation possible.
The National Weather Service warns of heavy wet snow in the area, with accumulations of 5-10 inches. Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Snow totals will depend on near surface temperatures. Changes in temperatures in either direction will have big impacts on final snow totals as rain and wintry mix this morning change over to snow.
Basketball games were canceled Saturday in anticipation of the snow event.
Several churches have announced they have canceled Sunday services:
•Browns Chapel Church of God
•Grace Community Church
•Simple Life Church of the Cumberlands, no in-person service but an online service is set for 9 a.m.
•Crossville First United Methodist Church, no in-person services, but a recorded service will be posted at 10 a.m. on their Facebook page
•Lawrence Chapel
•Dorton United Methodist Church, no in-person service but a Facebook live service begins at 10 a.m.
•Pine Grove Church
•Crab Orchard Christian Church, only one service today at 11 a.m., with a livestream online
•Cumberland Fellowship in-person services canceled, with a past sermon posted online at 9:30 a.m.; GriefShare and DivorceCare canceled today, The Gathering canceled tonight, and Monday Morning Women’s Bible Study canceled tomorrow
•Cumberland Homesteads Baptist Church
•Homestead United Methodist Church, in-person services cancelled, with a Facebook Live devotional at 10 a.m.
•Memorial Baptist Church
