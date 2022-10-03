Baylee Claire Hawn pleaded guilty in August to three counts of possession of more than .5 grams of meth on Aug. 3. One month and a half later, a Criminal Court judge sentenced her to serve her eight-year prison sentence in prison.
“I consider you to be a drug dealer,” Judge Wesley Bray told Hawn following a brief sentence hearing. “I am concerned that at such a young age with the amount (of meth) you had.”
Hawn had sought a furlough to attended long-term, in-house drug treatment. She cited programs she had completed while incarcerated, including obtaining her GED diploma and life-skills classes.
In August, Hawn was facing three counts of possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to sell and/or deliver, three counts of possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, criminal simulation, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500 and possession of drug paraphernalia
She pleaded guilty to three counts of possession of more than .5 grams or meth with an eight-year prison sentence.
A sentencing hearing was scheduled for Sept. 19 at which time Bray had the options of requiring Hawn to serve the eight years, split confinement of some time to serve followed by supervised probation, or supervised probation.
During the hearing, Assistant District Attorney Philip Hatch called Tennessee Department of Corrections/Board of Pardon and Parole Officer Courtney Gelinas to testify.
The state probation officer filed the pre-sentence report required for sentencing hearings, which includes the Strong R assessment. That assessment reviews and scores criminal history, education, family data and several other personal factors in determining risks in a host of categories.
This tool is used by jud-
ges when considering sentences.
In the case of Hawn, Gelinas testified she met with the defendant to gather information for the assessment and that Hawn scored high risk in the category of substance abuse.
Hawn had no prior convictions in the assessment report.
Hatch also called Sheriff’s Investigator Kobe Cox whose testimony was that heroin and meth distribution and abuse has been on the rise in Cumberland County and he has been involved receiving reports of meth or heroin nearly every shift during that time period.
Cox also testified he was involved in the search of a camper where Hawn was living during which .5 grams of fentanyl was seized and that on July 21, Hawn was identified as being involved in a drug sale.
In a statement of elocution — not evidence or subject to cross examination but could be considered by the judge — Hawn said she has voluntarily participated in several drug-related rehabilitation programs while incarcerated and “would be grateful to be furloughed” into the long-term rehab program of Adult and Teen Challenge.
Hatch argued that Hawn should be required to serve her sentence — as a Range 1 offender at 30% — to protect society and so there would not be a depreciation of the seriousness of the charges.
Defense attorney Kyle Cokkinias argued that Hawn has taken steps to better herself and was deserving of a chance at long-term rehab.
Bray noted that while Hawn does not have an extensive criminal record, she pleaded guilty to multiple offenses and in order to not depreciate the seriousness of the crime, she was ordered to serve the 8-year sentence.
