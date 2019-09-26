Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville) has named Crossville native Blake Hassler personal aide to the Speaker.
Hassler previously served as Sexton’s intern and legislative assistant during the 2019 legislative session. As personal aide, he will be responsible for assisting with Speaker Sexton’s scheduling, accompanying the Speaker on travel to member districts across the state, and assisting the office in addressing constituent matters.
“I am grateful to Speaker Sexton for the opportunity to serve in this new role,” said Hassler. “I look forward to working with the entire team and our members in order to better address the needs of all Tennesseans.”
“Blake is a great addition to our team, and I appreciate his willingness to serve as my personal aide,” said Speaker Sexton. “He has done an incredible job in his short time working in our General Assembly, and I look forward to seeing him grow and succeed in this new position.”
A Stone Memorial High School graduate, Hassler earned his associate degree from Roane State in Crossville. He also obtained his bachelor’s degree with a focus in political science from Tennessee Tech University in Cookeville.
