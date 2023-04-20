Michael Harvel was sentenced Thursday to 204 months — 17 years — in federal prison for assaulting women under his supervision as the Cumberland County solid waste supervisor.
Judge William L. Campbell Jr. with the Middle District of Tennessee federal court said his sentence was an attempt to meet the crossroads of justice and mercy.
He added, “These are sad days for everybody involved … nobody wins. I hope in some way, wherever you are, you find a way to positively impact people the way people today said you have all your life.”
Campbell said he considered Harvel’s age and other sentences for similar crimes that have been imposed. However, he noted, solemnly, “It may be a life sentence. Hopefully not.”
Harvel’s attorneys indicated they would be entering a notice to appeal in the case.
Harvel was convicted Dec. 15 by a federal jury for nine counts of deprivation of rights under color of law, with five charges including felony enhancements for sexual assault, bodily injury and kidnapping.
Prosecutors said Harvel depended on the women being reluctant to come forward and report the abuse due to their past criminal convictions or struggles with addiction.
“Unlike the women he targeted, the defendant had choices,” the government’s attorney’s wrote in their sentencing recommendation, which sought a life sentence. “It is difficult to imagine an abuse of a public position more egregious than the defendant’s in this case.”
During the hearing on Thursday, where the Crossville Chronicle was the only media present, prosecutors said Harvel continued to show no remorse or acknowledgement of the offenses.
Defense attorneys argued Harvel should receive a much lower sentence — they suggested 10 years — due to his age, 61 years old; his lack of prior criminal convictions; and his deteriorating health. They brought multiple witnesses forward to testify to Harvel’s character and the help he provided to his family and others.
“That is 10 years of separation from the love, support and comfort of family and friends, and of confinement, coercion and exposure to abuse and violence by other inmates. No reasonable person would view 120 months of incarceration as ‘light’ punishment for a first-time offense — especially when it is imposed on a 61-year-old man in poor health who has lost his career and reputation as a result of his conviction.”
