Cumberland County and former county Solid Waste Director Michael Howard Harvel continue negotiations of a settlement of a potential civil suit brought by the former employee over his dismissal following his indictment in February 2018.
County Attorney Phillip Burnett provided commissioners a brief update during his monthly report to the commission Oct. 19.
Harvel was over the county’s solid waste program, which includes operations of the community recycling center off Maryetta St. in Crossville.
Harvel was named in a sealed indictment handed down over two years ago by the Cumberland County Grand Jury charging one count each of sexual battery and official misconduct and two counts of assault.
An indictment is not a finding of guilt, but a review of pending charges by a citizen panel called the grand jury that decided there was enough evidence to forward the charge to a higher court for further action.
The county placed Harvel on administrative leave following the grand jury indictment and continue to pay his salary until he was dismissed in March 2019.
Harvel has denied the charges and hired Keven Bryant to represent him. His criminal case is next set to be called on the Dec. 12 Criminal Court docket.
In his report, Burnett said briefly spoke about the on-going litigation and expressed his hope that a resolution would be reached to avoid a lawsuit.
Burnett also told commissioners there were no new lawsuits filed against the county since his last report.
In other business before the commission, the following took place:
•APPROVED a resolution transferring $283,000 from the local option sales tax fund, which has come in higher than budgeted, to the unassigned fund balance.
This is to meet a state requirement of minimum local contributions for the operation of schools and was required by the state department of education.
Action was recommended by the education committee and the county school board.
•APPROVED a resolution as recommended by the budget committee of passing through a CARES grant from the state in the amount of $1,794 for communication equipment. This was reccomended by the budget committee.
•APPROVED passing through a Tennessee State Library and Archives grant in the amount of $2,105 for the purchase of date processing equipment. Any local match was already budgeted for this fiscal year. This was recommended by the budget committee.
•APPROVED a resolution selling 24 parcels of property, bringing a price of more than nearly $6,000 to the county and placing the property back on the tax rolls. Parcels were sold to Laurelwood Partners LLC (in Fairfield Glade) Michael Matthews (Fairfield and Tansi areas) and Bluegrass Holdings (20 parcels). This was recommended by the delinquent tax committee.
•APPROVED the sale of .021 acres of property that is part of the Cumberland County Recycling Center off Maryetta Dr. and Hwy. 70 N. to Betty Sue Bowman and Samuel Earl Baisley for commercial development at a price of $1,450 as recommended by the budget committee.
The buyers will be responsible for appraisal and all related costs to the sale, including the survey and legal fees.
•APPROVED the following list of notary publics at large. NEW: Glenn L. Buckner, Ellen Griffith, Cindy D. Rifner, Michelle Wadsworth and Sue Beaty. RENEWALS: Frank B. Bohannon, Chasity Houston, Diana Viloria, Patricia E. Walker and Shanon Wannamaker.
