The federal trial against former Cumberland County Solid Waste Director Michael Harvel scheduled for later this month has been moved to April as Harvel’s attorneys work through thousands of pages of documents and hours of audio and video evidence.
U.S. District Judge William L. Campbell Jr. continued the case to April 2022. Motions are currently pending regarding a plea agreement offered in August and to allow Harvel to be released pending trial.
Harvel is charged with civil rights violations for kidnapping and sexually assaulting women he supervised during his tenure at the Cumberland County Solid Waste Department. The indictment alleges Harvel sexually assaulted seven women under his supervision from 2015-’18. Two counts charge kidnapping and sexual assault, and a third count charges aggravated sexual abuse by forcibly raping a woman, with additional incidents of sexual assault including fondling breasts and genitals of women against their will.
If convicted, Harvel faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.
Harvel is also facing state charges of official misconduct, sexual battery and assault. Local prosecutors are monitoring action in the federal court system as federal charges take precedent over the local charges.
Harvel was arrested and charged July 16. Under federal rules, trials must begin within 70 days of filing an indictment. Harvel has waived his right to a speedy trial as part of the motion for a continuance.
Campbell has set a new trial date of April 26, 2022. Pretrial motions must be filed by March 8 and a pretrial conference is set for April 18.
“The Court concludes that the period of delay occasioned by the granting of the continuance is reasonable and excludable under the Speedy Trial Act,” Campbell wrote. “The Court specifically finds that the interests of justice served by granting the continuance outweigh the interests of the public and Defendant in a speedy trail on the date previously scheduled. Defendant is likely to be prejudiced if counsel is not adequately prepared for the trial despite due diligence, and the public interest will not be served is such prejudice ultimately requires this case to be retried.”
Harvel is represented by Patrick McNally and Walter Justin Adams in the federal case. The attorneys say they need time to go through evidence produced by federal prosecutors, including 6.5 hours of video, 23 hours of audio recordings and 1,740 pages of documents. The video recordings are also in a format the attorneys cannot access, their motion states.
“Defense counsel needs adequate time to review the Government’s discovery production to assess whether pretrial motions are necessary and before considerations of plea negotiations. This cannot be accomplished within the deadlines set,” the motion states.
The attorneys also said they needed more time to conduct their defense investigation.
Federal prosecutors filed a motion Aug. 24 to compel Harvel’s attorneys to confirm if a plea agreement had been communicated to their client. The specifics of the offer were not disclosed; however, the federal attorneys argued that failure to transmit a formal plea offer could be grounds for a future appeal.
Acting U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee Mary Jane Stewart, Assistant U.S. Attorney Sara Beth Myers and Michael J. Songer, attorney with the civil rights division, criminal section said they had notified the defense of an official plea offer on Aug. 2, with a deadline of Aug. 6 to respond. They received a nine-page letter from Harvel’s attorneys that, among other things, accused the government of ethical violations related to the period of time the offer was open and requested the government extend the plea deadline.
Harvel’s attorneys responded that they needed more time to review the evidence before they could advise their client to either accept or reject the government’s offer.
“The government, having charged Mr. Harvel with multiple felonies with potential life sentences and without having produced discovery, gave him eight days to accept or reject a plea officer,” the attorneys wrote, noting they received the evidence discovery four days before the plea offer expired. They called the effort an attempt to “coerce” the defense counsel, and have asked the court to require the plea offer be held open until Dec. 31, 2021.
Harvel’s attorneys also filed a motion to allow him to be released pending trial. Harvel has been held in federal detention since his July arrest after a magistrate judge found the weight of evidence against Harvel was strong and the potential for a lengthy incarceration if convicted.
Harvel’s attorneys say there is no evidence Harvel poses a flight risk and has always appeared for his state court dates. They also claim the federal prosecutors failed to prove Harvel poses a threat to the community and that Harvel proposed conditions for his release, including living at his home with his wife and observing a curfew, being placed on electronic monitoring or house arrest, and continued employment by Proffitt Trucking with restricted routes in East or Middle Tennessee, or for Clinton Surveying, owned by his son-in-law.
Those motions are pending before Judge Campbell.
