Cumberland County’s former solid waste director, convicted in federal court on nine of ten counts related to incidents that occurred under his tenure in 2015-’17, still has four counts pending in Cumberland County Criminal Court.
Harvel was on the court docket Feb. 27 in connection with sexual battery, official misconduct and two counts of assault. He did not appear in court on that day, but his attorney, Kevin Bryant, and Assistant District Attorney Philip Hatch agreed to move the case to April 28.
It is not known if the state will proceed with prosecution of the case now that Harvel has been convicted of the following:
Count 1: Deprivation of Rights under Color of Law, the offense resulted in bodily injury (the offense included kidnapping; Count 2: Deprivation of Rights under Color of Law (the offense included bodily injury and kidnapping); Count 3: Deprivation of Rights under Color of Law (the offense included aggravated sexual abuse, bodily injury and kidnapping); Count 4: Deprivation of Rights under Color of Law (the offense included aggravated sexual abuse); Count 5: Deprivation of Rights under Color of Law (the offense included kidnapping); Count 7: Deprivation of Rights under Color of Law; Count 8: Deprivation of Rights under Color of Law; Count 9: Deprivation of Rights under Color of Law; and, Count 10: Deprivation of Rights under Color of Law.
The guilty verdicts carries a possible sentence of life in prison.
Sentencing is scheduled for April 20 at 9 a.m. in Nashville.
In other cases on the docket, the following took place:
Set for trial
• Shawn Arvin Jackson, aggravated assault and domestic assault, motion hearing set for March 20 and trial set for March 22.
• Timothy Edward Hickey, domestic assault, motion hearing set for March 20 and trial set for March 22.
• Daniel Jerry Wright, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony, motion hearing set for June 21 and trial set for June 27.
• Margaret Lindsey Fitzgerald, possession of more than 300 grams of meth, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony, simple possession of meth, simple possession, simple possession and possession rug paraphernalia, motion hearing set for June 21 and trial set for July 18.
Deadline docket
• Christopher Jaques Baird, aggravated assault, domestic assault and child abuse, neglect or endangerment, continued to April 28.
• Damon Levi Breeding, possession of a Schedule I drug with intent to sell and/or deliver and possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, continued to April 28.
• Thomas Lane Cobb, possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of a weapon by a felon, evading arrest, four counts of simple possession of meth, simple possession and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to March 20.
• Tony Charles Davenport, first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder and possession of a weapon by a felon, continued to April 28.
• Jacob Ryan Edmonds, evading arrest, continued to April 28.
• Branson Allen Thomas Eldridge, possession of less than .5 grams of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver and evading arrest, continued to April 28.
• Kelvin Wayne Flynn, driving under the influence, per se (blood alcohol content .08% or higher), failure to render aid and no proof of insurance, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and bond doubled to $8,000.
• Diana Lynn Grosso, second-degree murder, motion hearing continued to April 28.
• Linda Lachelle Holley, burglary and theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, continued to March 20.
• Robert Lee Howard IV, two counts of possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of a weapon by a felon, simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of driving on a revoked license, continued to March 20.
• Lukas McKinley Johnson, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000 and theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, continued to April 28.
• Marlena Lauren Laws, third offense driving under the influence, per se, continued to March 20.
• Quentin Eugene McDaniel, rape, motion hearing set for April 28.
• Robert Sean Newman, driving under the influence, motion hearing set for March 20.
• Michael Joe Phillips, aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor and sexual exploitation of a minor, continued to March 20.
• Joseph Larry Raleigh, vehicle assault and driving under the influence, continued to April 28.
• Thomas Leon Reagan, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver and theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, trial to be rescheduled on April 17.
• Kole Austin Roberts, three counts of indecent exposure, continued to April 28.
• James Evans Vernon Sr., harassment, continued to April 28.
• Sharlene Kay Warner, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of drug paraphernalia, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.
• Brandi Michelle Webster, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, continued to April 28.
• Audrey Lynn Williams, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, continued to March 20.
• Jeffery Dean Winningham, burglary, theft of property of up to $1,000 and simple possession of meth, continued to April 28.
Probation violations
• Eva Marie Ashburn, motion for bond denied and probation violation hearing continued to April 17.
• Kendaris Dashawn Brooks, presented to the court a certificate of completion of rehab and was placed back on probation.
• Pamela Sue Copley, presented to the court a certificate of completion of rehab and was placed on probation.
• Garrett Andrew Pierce, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and is to serve the balance of a six-year sentence at 30% with credit for time already served.
• Brian Allen Sherrill, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Sherrill and probation violation hearing continued to April 14.
• Christy Diane Sherrill, pleaded guilty to a probation violation of new charges and was granted furlough for 11 months and 29 days for in-house long-term rehab.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.