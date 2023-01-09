Crossville Mayor R.J. Crawford says he wants to begin an open conversation to address the needs of homeless individuals and address impacts of homelessness on the community.
“When I ran for city council and for mayor and being a business owner in the downtown area — homeless issues have been brought up in different forms and facets,” Crawford said during the Dec. 20 city council retreat.
Crawford said there have been reports of vandalism and other crimes that impact local businesses.
“Businesses and people will stop coming to this area if they do not feel safe, if this issue gets out of control,” he said.
Vivian Walker, with Homeless Advocacy for Rural Tennessee, told the council homelessness stems from many underlying issues — from economic causes to mental health, to domestic violence to addiction.
“There’s a lot to address,” Walker said. “We understand there’s a wide variety of people who are homeless, and it’s changing.”
Walker said she’s heard many say homeless individuals should simply “get a job.” But individuals experiencing homelessness may be experiencing a number of barriers to housing and self-sustaining employment.
“It’s kind of hard when you don’t have anywhere to take a shower, and you have this on your record and that on your record. It’s not quite as easy as it sounds to just ‘make a better choice today,’” she said. “There are barriers that need to be worked through.”
Part of working through those barriers is understanding what brought individuals to be homeless.
It’s been almost a year since homeless advocates conducted a Point-In-Time count of people experiencing homelessness in Cumberland County. That found there were 16 individuals living in shelters in the county, including Bread of Life Rescue Mission and the Avalon Center’s domestic violence shelter. There were 23 people who were unsheltered on that date.
While information provided to the survey is voluntary, of the 39 individuals experiencing homelessness in January 2022, 18 reported they became homeless in Cumberland County and 13 became homeless in a surrounding county. There were seven who stated they came from out of state.
The next Point In Time count is set for Jan. 24. Volunteers can help by taking part in the count or providing organizers information on where individuals living on the street, their vehicle, in a tent, or other place not intended for human habitation may be found. Volunteers can contact Cindy Turner at 931-484-2990 or email cshp@crossvillehousing.org.
HART, which serves the 18 counties in the Upper Cumberland, works with agencies and organizations to secure grants and funding to address the needs of the homeless.
It also operates a hotline — 844-556-7626 — where HART staff can screen callers and refer individuals to programs that can assist them.
“We gather information we can,” Walker said. “If they fit that very basic threshold — income and some criminal background — we do an in-house referral.”
Cindy Turner, with Crossville Housing Authority, works with homeless individuals to overcome barriers to housing. However, Crossville Housing Authority can’t take residents with certain types of criminal backgrounds, such as registered sex offenders or anyone with a serious felony in the past three years.
Only a small percentage of callers follow through on the referrals, Walker said.
Assistance can include vouchers for housing through the Crossville Housing Authority or from other landlords willing to accept the vouchers.
Walker said her organization fields calls throughout the year from people finding themselves in a crisis situation in terms of housing.
Rising property values and the hot real estate market have resulted in some properties being sold and long-time renters forced to find new accommodations with little affordable housing available.
There are several steps the community could take to help address homelessness, Walker said. One that could be helpful in Crossville is a low-barrier emergency shelter where people could stay while they work through the process of finding housing.
“It takes a little time,” Walker said. “You have to submit the application and the materials and then find a place. It doesn’t happen in a day.”
To learn more about HART, email Walker at chdc@crossvillehousing.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.