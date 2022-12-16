Crossville City Council is whole again — with a familiar face.
Council members voted Tuesday to elect Rob Harrison to fulfill the remaining two years of R.J. Crawford’s term. Crawford vacated the seat when he was elected mayor in November.
“Congratulations, sir,” Crawford said from the dais to Harrison, who was in the audience. Applause from the audience followed.
Council members made nominations from the floor, then cast written votes. Council member Art Gernt nominated Harrison. Council member Mike Turner had revealed his nominees, Ricky Myers and former council member Danny Wyatt, during the Dec. 6 council work session. And council member Scot Shanks nominated Melinda Kelsey and Andrew Ingram.
Crawford and Shanks joined Gernt in voting 3-1 to elect Harrison, with Turner voting for Myers.
Harrison, Gernt and Turner were candidates for two open council seats in November. Gernt, an incumbent, and newcomer Turner were successful in their bids for office. Harrison, also an incumbent at the time, fell short by 219 votes.
Crawford said arrangements will be made for Harrison to take the oath of office.
The council also reappointed Harrison to the Crossville Regional Planning Commission. He had served as the council’s liaison and the commission secretary prior to the November election.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Crawford made the city’s first appointments to the Cumberland Plateau Water Authority on Tuesday. Greg Tabor was appointed to a four-year term, with Kevin Chamberlain for a three-year term and Jeff Freitag for a two-year term. The terms start Jan. 1.
Other appointments during Tuesday’s meeting were Ivy Gardner Mayberry to another term as city judge; and Jim Goodrich, Angie Spitler and Pepe Perron to the Crossville-Cumberland County Sports and Events Council.
Crawford tabled election of mayor pro tem for further discussion at the council’s next work session. The regular work session begins at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, in Crossville City Hall.
