HAPPY NEW YEAR!

Dear reader, thinking it would be interesting to look at the Chronicle for 100 years ago, the pages of the last December issue in 1919 and the first January issue for 1920 newspapers were searched. Well, it seems that one thing people were not talking about was the new year! There was no mention at all that they were beginning another year with that issue.
That made me think about how a new year impacts me. For one thing, I can remember when the year 2020 seemed like something that was so far in the future that surely it was a date that would find me long gone. Now it’s here and it will become another part of my life experiences.
Don't we think about different years of our lives as either being a “good” year or a 'bad” year? Though most of mine have been mainly good years there have been a few that were so disastrous even mentioning them brings back bad memories. In the space of 18 months my family lost seven of our beloved members, two mothers and two sisters included in the number. That was a heartbreaking time.
When those times come these questions have come to my mind; “Why am I still here? Why doesn't time just stop. The world should stop turning.” And yet my Lord has said, “Not you. Not yet,” and the years have moved on. There is a time to be born and a time to die, do not lose hope.
Not Growing Old
(author unknown)
They say that I am growing old,
I've had them tell it times untold
In language plain and bold.
This frail shell in which I dwell
Is growing old I know full well,
But I am not the shell
What if my hair is turning gray?
Gray hairs are honorable, they say,
What if my eyesight's growing dim?
I still can see to follow Him.
Who sacrificed His life for me
Upon the cross of Calvary.
What should I care if Time's old plow
Has left its furrow in my brow?
Another house not made with hand
Awaits me in the Glory Land.
What though I falter in my walk,
What though my tongue refuse to talk,
I still can tread the narrow way,
I can still watch and praise and pray—
Not growing old!
HAPPY NEW YEAR!
