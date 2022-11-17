Board representatives from the East Tennessee Gleaners Co-op recently presented Haskell Holsapple with a handmade crochet red, white and blue-themed blanket for Veterans Day.
Haskell is currently homeless and staying at the Bread of Life Rescue Mission. Presented in front of the Veterans Memorial, he was honored for his service and time serving in the Army branch of the military.
The presentation event was part of the outreach in Helping Others Help Themselves, which is the mission statement of the East Tennessee Gleaners Co-op. This mission is carried out by volunteers associated with ETGC that teach classes and share skills on topics such as canning and food preservation, baking and soap making, along with various gleaning events.
Each year as one part of the Co-op’s outreach, the ETGC collects crochet squares commonly referred to as ”Granny Squares” and distributes them to the Blankets of Love ministry at Redemption Church in Crossville. This ministry collects squares and connects the squares together to form a large blanket which is then given out to bless a homeless member within the local community.
In order to complete one blanket, it takes 30 “Granny Squares” and approximately 60 combined hours of labor from start to finish. Each blanket is uniquely fashioned from the next with its own color and style.
Since January, the ETGC has collected more than 560 total squares from their members for donation, while the Blankets of Love ministry has made over 45 blankets that are now ready to distribute.
For anyone interested in more information regarding the East Tennessee Gleaners Co-op group, check out their website www.etgc.org. For inquiries about the Blankets of Love ministry at Redemption Church, call the church at 931-787-1929 and ask for Tina Brumbaugh.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.