Cumberland County Schools will be taking part in an initiative to address children’s exposure to violence and trauma, as Director of Schools William Stepp introduced the Handle With Care program at the school board’s Dec. 1 meeting.
According to a 2009 study from the Crimes Against Children Research Center, 60% of children in the U.S. have been exposed to violence, crime or abuse. The study also states that children who are traumatized from exposure to violence are also more likely to have academic difficulties and behavioral problems.
The Handle With Care initiative is a communication partnership between law enforcement and schools, enabling officers to notify the school district if they encounter a child on the scene. The program was first implemented at Mary C. Snow West Side Elementary School in Charleston, WV, in 2013, and has since proven effective in lessening childhood trauma.
The memorandum of understanding for this program is between the Cumberland County School System and the Crossville Police Department, the County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
Sheriff Casey Cox, Crossville Police Chief Jessie Brooks and Sheriff’s Sgt. Gary Howard are involved in this partnership.
“The SROs have already been doing this on their own. They’re really great about keeping us informed about situations with children,” Stepp said. “This is just the actual system set up by the state of Tennessee.”
“As always, the SROs are amazing, we appreciate your partnership,” Stepp added.
Teresa Boston, 8th District representative, said this was an excellent idea, before recognizing Cox and Howard for their support and involvement in the school district.
“They are so supportive of our children. And for that, I would personally like to thank them,” Boston said.
In the memorandum, the law enforcement agencies agree to send a notification to Cumberland County Schools to identify children who have been present for police interactions or otherwise exposed to violence or trauma in the community.
The notification to the schools is to include the child’s name, approximate age, school attended if known, approximate time of the event and the acronym “HWC.” No other information will be provided to maintain the privacy of the student and their family.
Handle With Care notifications can be sent for a number of reasons, including:
• Arrest of a household member
• Search warrant served in residence
• Drug/alcohol overdose of family member
• Death/suicide of family member
• Incident of domestic violence
• Physical/sexual abuse
• Community violence
• Forced displacement from residence
• House fire/car crash
• Medical emergency/welfare check
For school administrators, the program serves as an early warning system for children who may experience behavioral and/or academic difficulties following a traumatic event.
Upon receipt of a Handle With Care notification from law enforcement, the school system is responsible for sharing the information with teachers, guidance counselors and other staff who may interact with the student. A Handle With Care notification does not mean that the child in question will be directly approached by staff, but instead supported depending on what difficulties they may have participating at school.
Identified students who exhibit behaviors inconsistent with their normal manner are to be provided with a safe person and space to receive any support needed. This can include postponing a test, accepting a missed assignment or allowing the student to rest if they are having trouble focusing or staying awake. If necessary, the school may contact parents or guardians to obtain appropriate consents for ongoing mental health services for the student.
The school system is also participating in trauma-informed training to supplement the Handle With Care initiative, Stepp said.
“The administrators, counselors — We’ve already done our initial training with the sheriff’s department and police department, SROs and [Bo] Magnusson (the school district’s emergency management director), to learn how it works, how we get notified and how that is recorded,” Stepp said. “Now, we’re going to expand that. The state department sends their representative out to help us do all of that.
“This [program] will actually give us some data, too,” Stepp said. “We’ll be able to record data and see all the different factors—how it’s helped our children, our schools, any of that.”
