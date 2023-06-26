The Cumberland Plateau Amateur Radio Club (CPARC) gathered on the grounds of the Homestead Elementary School over the weekend for the club’s annual Field Day event. The event is held each June when more than 40,000 ham radio operators throughout North America set up temporary transmitting stations in public places to demonstrate the benefits of ham radio operation. Field Day has been an annual event since 1933. During the event the CPARC sets up an emergency transmitting station operated totally by generators and solar power as if there was no other power source was available. The group has been beneficial to Cumberland County in recent emergencies such as ice storms and tornadoes. The annual event is open to the public. CPARC offers free license testing sessions several times per year. For more information about becoming an amateur radio operator visit www.cparc.net.
Ham Radio Field Day
