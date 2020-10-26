This week the Cumberland Plateau has eyes on another tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico that is expected to affect weather in the Crossville area by mid-week.
The storm is expected to hit around Louisiana and then move over Tennessee Wednesday and Thursday with rain becoming likely. Gusty winds will be a possibility.
High temperatures this week will mostly be in the upper 60s until cooler air arrives on Friday when temperatures will be in the 50s.
Halloween weekend is looking partly cloudy, dry and cool. Who can forget Halloween of 2014 when the temperature dropped to the freezing mark and there were snow showers at night, along with winds gusting over 30 miles an hour. By the next morning, on Nov. 1, 1 to 2 inches of snow was on the ground around the Plateau.
Don't forget to set your clocks back one hour Saturday night as Tennessee falls back on DST. Sunday, the sun will set at 4:44 p.m. and it will be dark by 5:15. p.m.
Sunrise will be at 6:03 a.m.
A book about the history of Cumberland County weather is being planned by your columnist and will include stories about the major events that have occurred. There have been many.
Anyone with thoughts or comments on the book can send an email to weather1@charter.net.
Plans are to publish an e-book, and hopefully, a print version. In the next plans are being made to write an autobiography and would love for this to be a motivational book. This coincides with a desire to be a motivational speaker.
