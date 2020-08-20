Dawn Hall will be the interim principal at South Cumberland Elementary this year. She assumes her new role Aug. 24.
Director of Schools Ina Maxwell said Hall is a career educator with vast experience in different roles. Hall has served as the instructional coach for English-language arts in Cumberland County for the past several years. She has also served as assistant principal at Brown Elementary before joining the Central Office.
She has taught at South Cumberland and Martin Elementary during her teaching career.
