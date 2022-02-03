Tyler M. Hall and Timothy D. Bailey were named the top of the Cumberland County High School Class of 2022 Monday night, both with numerical averages above 100.
Principal Jon Hall said five students had a numerical average above 100.
“That’s pretty impressive,” he said. “You see your report cards. That means you made 100 or better in just about every course that you took.”
Hall, the valedictorian, plans to study engineering and is awaiting college admission decisions. Salutatorian Bailey has been accepted to the University of Tennessee where he plans to study zoology.
The pair qualified for the top honors in the class by achieving GPAs in the top half of the students named summa cum laude. Students must have attended CCHS for two of the four semesters preceding their senior year.
They also had to meet benchmarks on the ACT or SAT.
With those parameters in place, the guidance office then averaged each student’s numerical grade. Students received extra points on their final average for honors courses, dual enrollment courses, dual credit courses, Advanced Placement courses, and industry certifications.
Tyler Hall had a numerical average of 101.5397. Bailey had a numerical average of 100.6984.
The announcement came at the close of the recognition of students earning summa cum laude honors for the graduating class. Twenty-four students earned the top academic recognition in the class of 217 seniors.
“We’re going to recognize a really special group. This would be the top academic achievers in the entire senior class,” Jon Hall said. “Your students have chosen to challenge themselves with honors classes, AP classes, dual enrollment — and all of those come with extra quality points.”
Cumberland County schools recognize academic honors determined by a weighted GPA of all high school coursework completed through December of a student’s senior year.
Students can earn up to 5 quality points when they earn an A in a class, with a half quality point awarded in honors courses and one additional point in dual credit, dual enrollment, advanced placement, or industry certification-aligned course.
“They have pushed themselves,” Jon Hall said. “I know that behind every successful student there are parents pushing them just a little bit when they say ‘This is hard,’ or ‘I don’t want to take that class.’ You encourage them or tell them they can do it and be that force behind them.”
Summa cum laude recognizes students with a 4.25 GPA and higher. They are Timothy D. Bailey, Laney K. Barnwell, Kaylee E. Breeding, Kiara S. Burgess, Isabelle M. Christopher, Madison G. Colton, Adam Reece Crockett, Keely M. Frazier, Reagan N. Freitag, Tyler M. Hall, Canyon C. Longway, Tyler K. Looney, Deanna H. Loyd, Haley M. Marshall, Maggie E. Miller, Michael Reece Nations, Brooklynn H. Parsons, Zoe G. Reed, Kayla S. Selby, Josi P. Smith, Sophia E. Sojka, Sophie S. Turner, Sara J. Ward and Jonna K. Williams.
Students will receive a pin to wear with their cap and gown prior to May graduation.
Students achieving magna cum laude honors have a 4.0-4.24 GPA.
Those students are Keeley R. Borland, Beth A. Brewer, Lainey N. Clark, Madison L. Cook, Ryan H. Dowlen, Harley L. Ellenburg, Hannah I. Forney, Ansley E. Fusco, Kelsey B. Green, Sierra A. Hicks Reed, Kelsi R. Hodgson, Raven T. Hurt, Jia Wen Kapp, Laken T. McAnally, Lauren A. Scherer, Camden O. Smith, Mackenzie E. Smith, Anna A. Timmcke, Sydney L. Wallace, Aliyah A. Wyatt and Cindy Zheng.
Cum laude recognizes students with a 3.75-3.99 GPA.
Those students are Kyle B. Adams, Zinnia G. Adams, Danielle L. Collins, Shania L. Cooper, Conner B. Cox, Abigail L. Dalton, Emma L. Dykes, Christian D. Filler, Miguel A. Francisco, Cody E. Garrett, Katelyn C. Gross, Gracie M. Hargis, Clay D. Hively, Jackson L. Inman, Samantha A. Magdaleno, Morgan H. Phillips, Harlee A. Reagan, Courtney J. Reed, Alana M. Spriggs, Hailey B. Stephens, Nicholas A. Tanner, Braden H. Tollett, Justin E. Troglin and McKayla K. Watson.
Jon Hall told parents the rest of their child’s senior year will “fly by.”
“Just soak it all in, enjoy your seniors,” he said.
Cumberland County schools do not announce individual student class standing beyond valedictorian and salutatorian. Students needing their class standing for scholarship applications or other extended education opportunities can request it from the guidance office.
