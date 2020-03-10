Bill Hagerty, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, recently visited Cumberland County at the Crossville-Cumberland County Chamber of Commerce to announce his candidacy, seek support and discuss issues in the 2020 Senate race.
“We’ve seen the economy take off under the Trump administration, but we’ve got a lot of ground to cover, particularly in the rural areas,” Hagerty said.
He mentioned the need for quality internet access in rural areas and said it was an issue he would consider a priority in helping to solve a “digital divide.”
He emphasized his “Christian, hard-working, conservative Tennessee values” and strong business background with experience as President Donald Trump’s Tennessee victory chairperson, a senior leader of the Trump transition team in 2016, then serving as United States ambassador to Japan.
“I am the only candidate President Trump has endorsed and have a long working relationship with President Trump. I can be effective and work with this president … He needs an ally in the Senate, and I will be tough on crime and support building the border wall,” Hagerty said.
He also said he would work hard to support President Trump stand tough against China.
He said President Trump is nominating Constitutionalist judges to the federal bench and Supreme Court, and the Republican Senate majority is confirming judicial nominees “who will not legislate from the bench.”
He said the reason he decided to run for senate were the “calls of Socialism to take over America by Democrats.”
Hagerty cited his business background building his business.
“I’m a business person like President Trump and bring an outside perspective,” Hagerty said.
Hagerty said he will always fight to ensure active duty servicemen and their families have what is needed to complete their missions, and repair a broken Veterans Affairs system that too often fails U.S. veterans.
In developing a stronger Tennessee economy, Hagerty said the government should be out of the way, cut unnecessary bureaucratic regulation and continue Trump’s tax laws, promote free trade, remove barriers, strengthen the regulatory review process, and encourage more companies to do business in Tennessee to make sure Tennessee’s economy continues to thrive.
Hagerty said the Second Amendment is “one of our most important freedoms.” He said he will always protect Constitutional rights, including the right to bear arms and protect ourselves.
“The threat to our gun rights is real. That’s why we need strong leadership in the United States Senate that won’t buckle under pressure,” Hagerty said.
He said he opposes a national gun registry, red flag laws and universal background checks.
He said he supports the right to life and opposes taxpayer funds for abortion and abortion providers and said he will fight to defund Planned Parenthood and would work across all levels of government to improve foster care and adoption programs in the state.
Hagerty said he wants to ensure tax policies encourage job creation and make the economy globally competitive.
Hagerty said he would work to fight and solve the opioid addiction epidemic and work to address rural hospital closure problems that involve Medicare and Medicaid funding. The process needs to be streamlined and cut out the red tape so issues can be dealt with quickly.
Hagerty is a fourth-generation Tennessean from Gallatin who is married, has four children and is a graduate of Vanderbilt University with a bachelor’s degree in business and Juris Doctor degree.
Hagerty served as a financial adviser under the George H.W. Bush administration and as commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development in the cabinet of Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam.
The Tennessee state primary is Aug. 6. and general election is Nov. 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.