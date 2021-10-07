When a map began circulating in White County in August showing a proposed timber harvest at the Bridgestone-Firestone Centennial Wilderness Wildlife Management Areas, residents, hunters and hikers were concerned.
The area is a popular spot with neighboring Virgin Falls State Natural Area and Welch’s Point with its panoramic overlook of the Caney Fork River gorge. The forests are prized by hunters for big game hunts like deer and turkey. The river, which falls from atop the Cumberland Plateau with Class IV and V rapids, is home to freshwater fish and mussels.
But representatives of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, which manages the WMA, say their proposed project is needed to provide more wildlife diversity and ensure a healthy ecosystem by reverting a portion of the property to a grassland savanna — which some experts say is the landscape that once dominated the Cumberland Plateau.
Monday, members of the community gathered in Sparta to learn more about the project and ask questions of TWRA in a meeting coordinated by state Rep. Paul Sherrell, who represents White County.
Elizabeth McDonald, another White County resident, called the Bridgestone-Firestone WMA and surrounding area as a “gem” that brought people from around the world to the community.
“It’s like no other place in the whole world,” she said. “It can never be replaced.”
Referencing photos of what a savanna would look like, McDonald said, “That doesn’t look like White County.”
She was especially concerned about the trails to Virgin Falls and the Welch’s Point overlook, which TWRA said would not be part of the project area.
Hunters were wary of the project and how it would impact the wildlife currently calling the WMA home.
Mickey Griffin, of Cumberland County and with the Plateau Longbeards Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation, said he had hunted the Bridgestone-Firestone WMA for more than 30 years.
“I killed my first turkey there more than 30 years ago,” Griffin said. “This is not the place on top. You have other land that can be taken care of for the quail … I’d hate to see it go.”
Several individuals spoke in favor of the project citing the need for support for the quail species similar to past efforts for turkey and deer.
Robert Grieving, a member of Quail Forever and other wildlife organizations, said, “We can’t all sit here and say let’s have that done someplace else. If we did that, we wouldn’t have any elk in Tennessee. We wouldn’t have the turkey back in Tennessee.”
Forest versus Grassland
Grassland habitat and the birds and animals that depend on them have been in decline for at least 40 years, said Wally Akins, assistant chief of the Wildlife and Forestry Division of TWRA.
“We are to provide habitat for all species of wildlife, not just a few,” Akins said.
The project would benefit about 70 species identified as “greatest conservation need,” including the Northern Bobwhite quail.
Akins said Tennessee’s landscape has changed dramatically in the past 50 years with increased development and changes in farming methods. People use non-native, dense ground covers for their lawn instead of native grasses and fence rows are kept clear of growth, with mature trees replacing formerly scrubby vegetation that benefitted different types of wildlife.
Dwayne Estes, Ph.D., executive director of the Southeastern Grasslands Initiative, said there is historical evidence that points to a grassland habitat atop the Cumberland Plateau documented in early settler’s descriptions of the landscape, early land grants and place names such as Glade Branch or Meadow Branch.
At one time, the Plateau included elk, bison and buffalo. Over time, as those large species left the area and fires were greatly reduced, forests began growing. But the plants and flowers of those ecosystems remain under the leaf litter in forests, Estes said. All they need is sunlight.
Estes pointed to areas under power transmission lines — large swaths of forest land cleared and kept free of large trees. There, researchers are finding increased numbers of bees and butterflies.
“That’s the closest thing to what the Cumberland Plateau looked like in 1780,” Estes said. “Dozens of organizations are waking up that we need these endangered ecosystems back because they’re part of our heritage.”
Conservation efforts in the past 50 years have focused on wetlands, waterways and forests. Now, Estes said, it was time to focus on grasslands.
“It’s not about wildlife. It’s not about quail. It’s about the whole ecosystem. It’s about cultural history and natural history combined,” he said.
Bridgestone-Firestone Wilderness
The Bridgestone-Firestone WMA includes about 20,000 acres of property, much of it gifted to the state by Bridgestone-Firestone Inc. in the late 1990s. Most of the land is covered with what foresters called “closed-canopy forest,” with tall trees that prevent much light from reaching the ground.
The WMA is surrounded by about 55,000 acres of state land, including the Virgin Falls State Natural Area and Bledose State Forest. Other property in the area remains in private ownership but is undeveloped.
The proposed project would increase an open grassland area on the “Upland Parcel” where a cattle farm once operated. There, TWRA proposed to cut about 230 acres of timber.
“It was open farmland that we have managed for early succession plant communities,” Akins said. “We want to build on them. We have an existing quail population. Doing this type of management will help build diverse wildlife populations — not just for the grassland and shrub land species, but deer and turkey, as well.”
Marvin Bullock, president of the White County Chamber of Commerce, said his concern was that the scope of the project had changed dramatically since he first questioned the plan — from 2,000 acres to 1,000 acres to now a meeting on an initial 230 acre timber harvest.
“If the map has changed this many times in three months, how much time will it take to change back in the other direction?” he asked. “This is going to be the first cut of 1,000 acres.”
TWRA has estimated the timber harvest would result in $80,000 to $120,000 in revenue, which they say will be reinvested into the property. No contracts have been granted for the project as it is still pending approval. TWRA added they invest $200,000 each year for wildlife conservation at Bridgestone-Firestone.
While the project was described as a “restoration of savanna habitat,” resident Mike O’Neil said, “When you get down to two trees [per acre], you’re clearcutting.”
White County resident Brenda Brock said, “Whenever you clear cut. It’s ugly. No more pretty — it’s gone.”
She said it took about two years after clear cutting for vegetation to return. In the meantime, she questioned how much wildlife would possibly die due to hunger.
Mark Turner, a deer and turkey hunter, said, “I’m sick and tired of going to WMAs and just seeing closed canopy hardwood forests, with nothing to eat on the ground. I’ve killed a lot of deer in clearcuts. I’ve killed a lot of turkey in clearcuts.”
He asked TWRA to address rumors the area would be closed to hunting or turned into a golf course. Akins said neither rumor was true.
The plan is still preliminary, Akins said. The state must get permission from the Tennessee Wildlife Federation, which is currently reviewing the conservation easement in place on the property. That document states “no cutting of timber or removal or destruction of trees shall be permitted” except to protect or restore vegetation damaged by disease, fire or other natural occurrences. The agreement includes special instructions for the Upland Parcel, including forestry activities. The easement does prohibit removal of timber within 1,000 feet of the upper ridge of the Caney Fork River Gorge.
Other Options
TWRA has been removing non-native pine in other areas of the WMA, with about 420 acres of pine fields cut in the Mooneyham Unit in Van Buren County. This site was mentioned by multiple speakers as a possible alternate site that did not include hardwood forest stands.
O’Neil said, “If this project fails, 20-25 years, you can start harvesting pine trees again.”
Akins said, TWRA hopes to manage both areas as savanna habitat, but that the birds are not able to travel between the two sites. There is also an existing population of quail on the Upland Parcel, he added, with about six coveys of 10-15 birds each, on the estimated 600 acres.
That’s not optimal, said Craig Harper, professor and Extension specialist with the University of Tennessee. Ideally, there would be one covey per 40-50 acres, he said.
That portion of the WMA is not part of the conservation easement held by the Tennessee Wildlife Federation.
Comments from the community discussed how stumps were not removed when the trees were cut around two years ago and those parcels continue to have debris from the harvest. Akins said it took time for vegetation to grow to allow for a prescribed burn to carry through the project area. De-stumping was cost prohibitive.
However, Akins said there should be minimal debris left in the project area, with none left around trees designated to be left intact.
Others questioned if private landowners could help provide suitable grassland habitat, urging TWRA to look for compromises before moving forward with the project.
Scott Banberry, from Warren County, suggested state lawmakers could provide incentives for farmers to help create habitat for quail across the state. Often, this privately owned is better suited to the type of habitat discussed, he said, while state land typically includes rugged land along ridges and gorges.
The project remains pending at this time. TWRA officials did say they would provide updates to the community on the status of the project in the weeks and months ahead.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.