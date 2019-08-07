The City Council for the City of Crossville, Tennessee, will hold a Public Hearing on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at 6 p.m. in the Crossville City Hall located at 392 N. Main St. The purpose of the hearing is to receive comments from the public regarding the proposed Cumberland Habitat Conservation Plan.
A copy of the proposed Cumberland Habitat Conservation Plan is available to view at City Hall or on the City’s website at www.crossvilletn.gov. All interested citizens are invited to attend to ask questions and provide comments and input about the proposed program.
