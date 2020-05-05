The line of storms that rolled across Cumberland County Sunday afternoon produced wind gusts to 52 miles per hour with scattered reports of trees down across the county.
Temperatures hit 80 degrees this past weekend, but by next weekend there is a chance of frost over night and temperatures may only be in the 50s. Very cold air is going to drop down from Canada into the Great Lakes where that area will get snow.
The Plateau will be on the southern end of that system with the chilly air. Plants and flowers should be guarded closely.
Temperatures are expected to heat back up to seasonal levels week by week through the month of May. Precipitation is once again expected to be above normal this month and that would make eight months in a row.
April finished with exactly 9 inches of rain in the Crossville area. Once again the higher amounts were in the Lake Tansi and Vandever areas where over 10 inches of rain fell during the month. Amazingly, Cumberland County is now over 36 inches of rain for the year and only a third of this year has gone.
Anyone with questions can email anytime at weather1@charter.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.