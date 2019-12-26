The Cumberland County Soil Conservation District has named Terry Gupton as its 2019 Outstanding Conservation Farmer for his accomplishments in the conservation of soil, water and related resources.
“Terry is our go-to producer when we want to showcase the benefits of rotational grazing,” said Jeff Dodson, SCD chairman. “He hosted a Grazing School put on by NRCS and the Tennessee Association of Conservation Districts in August 2018, and recently the NRCS State Conservationist visited the farm to see all the work Terry has done to benefit the land.”
Gupton, and his wife, Sandy, own and operate Rocky Top Gelbvieh Farm on the Cumberland Plateau. They bought their Cumberland County farm in 2010 when they relocated to the area from Roane County.
Gupton breeds only Gelbvieh and Balancer beef cattle and specializes in raising high-quality breeding stock including bulls and heifers.
He manages his cattle operation on 260 acres of pasture and hayland. Immediately after his land purchase, he began working with SCD to implement his farm plan in June 2010.
Some of the best management practices Gupton incorporates in his farming operation are a well, pumping plant, alternative watering systems that include pipeline and freeze-proof water tanks, heavy-use protection areas for feeding pads, nutrient and pest management, exclusion fencing and more than 21,000 feet of cross-fencing for rotational grazing.
He uses cool and warm season grasses for rotational grazing on the farm. Gupton’s use of up to 40 paddocks enables him to rotate livestock frequently and stockpile grass for winter. This reduces the amount of hay he must purchase for the winter.
“Terry has utilized the cost-share programs and services available through the Cumberland County SCD and the Natural Resources Conservation Service, and most recently contracted into a five-year Conservation Stewardship Program contract to enhance his operation further,” Dodson said.
“He has done a tremendous job developing his rotational grazing system and managing his livestock operation,” the SCD chairman added.
“He is an outstanding steward of the land.
