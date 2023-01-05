Cumberland Medical Center announces the birth of the hospital’s first 2023 New Year’s baby.
Huxley Cole Gunter was born at 12:25 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, to proud parents Sarah and Joshua of Crossville.
Baby Gunter was delivered by Cumberland Medical Center obstetrician/gynecologist Dr. William E. Smith. He weighed 6 pounds, 5 ounces, and was 18.75 inches long.
The family of the 2023 New Year’s baby received a celebratory gift basket from the hospital and its volunteer auxiliary.
Last year, CMC delivered nearly 700 babies and was one of 10 hospitals statewide to be awarded a “BEST for Babies” hospital by the Tennessee Hospital Association and Tennessee Department of Health.
CMC offers free childbirth classes for to teach expectant parents about the signs of labor, relaxation breathing techniques, and infant care. The sessions also cover breast and bottle feeding to help guarantee each baby gets the best nutritional start. Registration is required and can be secured by calling 931-484-9511.
Participants can choose from attending a three-week class series from 6-8:30 p.m. on the following Tuesdays:
• Feb. 14, 21 and 28
• April 11, 18 and 25
• June 13, 20 and 27
• Aug. 8, 15 and 29
• Oct. 10, 17 and 24
• Dec. (Thursday) 7, 12 and 19
Call 931-484-9511 for more about CMC’s maternity services or to register for the free childbirth classes.
