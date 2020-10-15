Cumberland County sheriff’s deputies and the Cumberland County Emergency Medical Services responded to a Hwy. 70 N. address last week on a report of a gunshot wound that appears to be accidental, according to reports.
Christopher E. Denney, 38, 4952 Hwy. 70 N., was rushed by ambulance to a nearby landing zone and then was flown to the trauma center at The University of Tennessee Medical Center. It is not believed his wound was life-threatening but the flight was ordered because of the nature of the wound.
On Oct. 6 shortly before midnight, emergency responders were dispatched to the Denney residence on a report of a person being shot, Deputy Jason Powers wrote in his report.
They arrived to find Denney suffering from a wound to the upper right thigh. Denney told investigators he was sitting by a fire pit in the backyard cleaning his 9-mm handgun when the weapon accidentally discharged.
Evidence at the scene seemed to confirm Denney’s account of the incident, according to Powers’ report.
